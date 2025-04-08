Jammu Kashmir Assembly Continues To Witness Ruckus Over Waqf Act

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly continued to witness ruckus on the second day on Tuesday of its ongoing budget session as the ruling party and opposition legislators from Kashmir demanded debate over the new Waqf Act, that was passed in the Parliament.

The ruckus became intense when the ruling party legislators of National Conference and opposition legislators of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Waheed Para and Peoples Conference MLA Sajad Lone exchanged heated arguments over the Speaker’s denial to allow discussion on the new Waqf Act.

The NC legislators, who had brought adjournment motion, again sought discussion over the Act but the opposition MLA from PDP Waheed Para has brought a resolution against the Act. Parra attempted to storm into the Well of the House but he was marshalled out on the directions of the speaker Abdul Rahim Rather. The legislators charged the opposing parties of being “BJP cohorts” which angered them and they exchanged heated arguments in the legislature.

The speaker denied a debate, citing that the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly “cannot undo what the Parliament has done”. Rather on Monday had said that the act has been challenged in the Supreme Court. Citing legislature rules he had said that sub-judice issues cannot be discussed in the assembly. The speaker adjourned the house for 30 minutes amid this pandemonium.

Taking a dig at the ruling party, PC MLA Sajad Lone told mediapersons in the assembly media gallery that the speaker is from NC and if the NC legislators deem that he is not permitting a debate, then they should bring a no-confidence motion against him and replace him if they are serious.

“This all seems a theatrics by the ruling party MLAs. People will lose trust over us if we continue to work like this. Waqf Act is a sensitive and religious issue, the NC is doing drama on this sensitive issue as well. If the NC legislators are unanimous they should replace the speaker and get a new speaker who will allow the resolution,” Lone said.

Para, who was evicted from the house, and moved a resolution against the Waqf Act, said that the Jammu and Kashmir assembly which has a majority of Muslim legislators must have stood with the Muslims of India on the Waqf Act. “The speaker and ruling party must have allowed the resolution and rejected the new Waqf act. History will remember that the JK assembly failed to stand with the Muslims in India and rejected the resolution against the new Act. Today, the assembly is disappointing the Muslims in India and of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.