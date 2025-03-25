ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Approves Bill To Tax Online Money Gaming, Sparks Debate Over GST Law

Srinagar: A key bill seeking to align Jammu and Kashmir’s Goods and Services Tax law with the central tax law was passed by the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, bringing online money gaming under the tax net. Introduced by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who holds the finance department portfolio, the bill passed through a voice vote in the House.

The bill sought to align the Union Territory’s GST law with the amendments carried out in the Central Goods and Services Tax Law 2017. This, apart from other changes, makes betting, gambling, casinos, horse racing and lotteries as taxable activities. Besides, it includes extra neutral alcohol and rectified spirit used for alcoholic beverages under the tax net.

These changes were introduced in the CGST in 2023 and were yet to be incorporated in the Union Territory in the absence of an elected government. Now, the bill was recommended by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for introduction and consideration of the Legislative Assembly in pursuance of Sub-sections (1) and (3) of Section 36 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019.

The amendments are regulatory in nature, meaning regulating tax and as such, the bill doesn’t entail additional financial liabilitie,liabilitiess including recurring and non-recurring expenditure. The Jammu & Kashmir’s latest Economic Survey reveals that GST is the prime revenue generator contributing 61 per cent (over Rs 6527 crores) of tax revenue in the first three quarters of this fiscal.

PDP legislator Waheed Parra objected to the amendment Bill, replacing "Government of Jammu and Kashmir" with "UT of J&K." "This first bill normalises the August 5th changes, putting a stamp on changes. Not a legal expert, but this undermining the call for restoring special status and statehood," he added.

GST Law in J&K

Described as the "last nail in the coffin of J&K’s fiscal autonomy" was introduced in the erstwhile state by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition government in 2017. Jammu & Kashmir state was the only state where the law was not applicable after it was passed by the Parliament because of a separate constitution until 2019, when Article 30 was abrogated and the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir split into two Union Territories with Ladakh hived off as a separate Union Territory.

The GST was extended to the erstwhile state through a presidential order in 2017 after concurrence from the then PDP-BJP government, ceasing the state powers to levy taxes. Parties like the National Conference and Congress had opposed the move, describing it as the end of fiscal autonomy.