Jammu Kashmir Assembly Approves Bill To Tax Online Money Gaming, Sparks Debate Over GST Law

Srinagar: A key bill seeking to align Jammu and Kashmir’s Goods and Services Tax law with the central tax law was passed by the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, bringing online money gaming under the tax net. Introduced by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who holds the finance department portfolio, the bill passed through a voice vote in the House.
The bill sought to align the Union Territory’s GST law with the amendments carried out in the Central Goods and Services Tax Law 2017. This, apart from other changes, makes betting, gambling, casinos, horse racing and lotteries as taxable activities. Besides, it includes extra neutral alcohol and rectified spirit used for alcoholic beverages under the tax net.
These changes were introduced in the CGST in 2023 and were yet to be incorporated in the Union Territory in the absence of an elected government. Now, the bill was recommended by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for introduction and consideration of the Legislative Assembly in pursuance of Sub-sections (1) and (3) of Section 36 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019.
The amendments are regulatory in nature, meaning regulating tax and as such, the bill doesn’t entail additional financial liabilitie,liabilitiess including recurring and non-recurring expenditure. The Jammu & Kashmir’s latest Economic Survey reveals that GST is the prime revenue generator contributing 61 per cent (over Rs 6527 crores) of tax revenue in the first three quarters of this fiscal.
PDP legislator Waheed Parra objected to the amendment Bill, replacing "Government of Jammu and Kashmir" with "UT of J&K." "This first bill normalises the August 5th changes, putting a stamp on changes. Not a legal expert, but this undermining the call for restoring special status and statehood," he added.
GST Law in J&K
Described as the "last nail in the coffin of J&K’s fiscal autonomy" was introduced in the erstwhile state by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition government in 2017. Jammu & Kashmir state was the only state where the law was not applicable after it was passed by the Parliament because of a separate constitution until 2019, when Article 30 was abrogated and the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir split into two Union Territories with Ladakh hived off as a separate Union Territory.
The GST was extended to the erstwhile state through a presidential order in 2017 after concurrence from the then PDP-BJP government, ceasing the state powers to levy taxes. Parties like the National Conference and Congress had opposed the move, describing it as the end of fiscal autonomy.
Erosion of fiscal powers
Noted economist Prof Nisar Ali said the bill only follows the changes in line with CGST and the fiscal powers of states were eroded after the GST was extended here in 2017.
"The (PDP-BJP) complied with the central government and introduced the law here. They could have set up their own system under the Article 370 provision," said Prof Nisarm who was also previously part of the panel for maintaining financial autonomy.
In 2010, the then Omar Abdullah led government had set up the panel led by senior legal expert and J&K’s Advocate General Ishaq Qadri to draw a mechanism for separate tax collection.
The panel, according to Qadri, deliberated with top financial and legal experts from the country and proposed a parallel taxation system. This means that the state would have followed the CSGT pattern to recover its own share as well as a central share.
"The report was submitted to the government (J&K law department and finance department) in 2014. But the floods hit Kashmir and later the new government did not take it up despite money from the exchequer spent on the exercise," he told ETV Bharat.
Jammu and Kashmir was enjoying financial autonomy until the The Presidential Order of 1954 (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) amended the framework for the division of powers between Jammu & Kashmir and the Centre under Article 370, superseding the previous 1950 order.
That amendment paved the way for the regulation of currency and the subsequent 101 amendment in 2017 entirely eroded fiscal autonomy through the GST, said Qadri.