Jammu Kashmir Apni Party Moves Supreme Court Against Controversial Waqf (Amendment) Act

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party, led by former minister and businessman Altaf Bukhari, on Thursday submitted an intervention application in the case challenging the recently passed and controversial Waqf (Amendment) Act in the Supreme Court.

The application questions the constitutional validity of the amendments made to the Waqf Act. “The Apni Party has submitted an intervention application under Order 1 Rule 8A of the Supreme Court Rules, 2013, before the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India and the companion Justices of the Hon’ble Supreme Court,” a statement from the party said.

The application challenged the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, which substantially alters the framework of Waqf administration in India, including redefining core concepts, dismantling institutional autonomy, and shifting adjudicatory powers to executive authorities, it said.