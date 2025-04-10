ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Apni Party Moves Supreme Court Against Controversial Waqf (Amendment) Act

The application by Apni Party challenged the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, which substantially alters the framework of Waqf administration in India.

Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari and his party leaders in a meeting in Srinagar. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : April 10, 2025 at 8:35 PM IST

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party, led by former minister and businessman Altaf Bukhari, on Thursday submitted an intervention application in the case challenging the recently passed and controversial Waqf (Amendment) Act in the Supreme Court.

The application questions the constitutional validity of the amendments made to the Waqf Act. “The Apni Party has submitted an intervention application under Order 1 Rule 8A of the Supreme Court Rules, 2013, before the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India and the companion Justices of the Hon’ble Supreme Court,” a statement from the party said.

The application challenged the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, which substantially alters the framework of Waqf administration in India, including redefining core concepts, dismantling institutional autonomy, and shifting adjudicatory powers to executive authorities, it said.

The statement said that its leadership unanimously resolved that the newly passed Waqf (Amendment) Act undermines the constitutional and minority rights of Muslims across the country.

Jammu and Kashmir’s ruling party, the National Conference, and the opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) have also announced they will challenge the Waqf Act in the apex court.

The amended Waqf law has become contentious in Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir, as the issue created a ruckus in the recent assembly session.

