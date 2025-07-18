ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir: Amarnath Yatra Resumes After Day-Long Suspension

The yatra was suspended on Thursday as heavy rains triggered landslides and shooting stones at several places along the treacherous trek

File image of Amarnath Yatra (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 18, 2025 at 7:00 AM IST

Srinagar: The Amarnath Yatra resumed on Friday, a day after it was suspended due to heavy rains across Kashmir, officials said. A fresh batch of pilgrims left for the holy cave shrine from Nunwan and Baltal base camps, they said.

The yatra was suspended on Thursday as heavy rains triggered landslides and shooting stones at several places along the treacherous trek. This is the first time the yatra has been suspended from Jammu this year. Nearly 2.5 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the 3,880-metre-high shrine since the yatra began on July 3.

A total of 1,01,553 pilgrims have departed from the Jammu base camp for the valley since July 2, when Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch. Over 4 lakh people have registered online for the pilgrimage so far. Last year, more than 5.10 lakh pilgrims paid obeisance at the cave shrine, which houses a naturally formed ice lingam. The 38-day pilgrimage will conclude on August 9.

On Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed optimism about a record turnout for the Amarnath Yatra.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the valedictory session of Summer School 2025 in IIT Jammu, Abdullah said, "The Amarnath Yatra will continue till 9th August, and I hope that this number will increase. There was a time when, after the Pahalgam attack, it seemed that hardly anyone would come for the Amarnath Yatra. But we have touched 2.5 lakh, and if it stays like this, then we should easily cross 3 lakh and 3.5 lakh," he said.

Read more:

  1. Amarnath Yatra Suspended From Jammu Due To Heavy Rain Forecast
  2. Government Issues Advisory As Rains Lash Kashmir

