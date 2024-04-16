Jammu Gears up for a Political Showdown; BJP, Cong Nominees Face-Off

Srinagar: With the electoral fervour gripping Jammu, a tapestry of candidates from diverse backgrounds and professions emerge, each bringing their unique blend of wealth, education and occupation to the political arena. As the region gears up for polls on April 26, all eyes are on the rematch between two prominent contenders: Jugal Kishore Sharma of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Raman Bhalla of the Indian National Congress (INC).

This will mark the second time these wealthy rivals face off for the same seat promising a gripping political showdown. In 2019, Sharma won with 58 per cent of the votes while Bhalla came second with 37.5 per cent of the votes. Let's delve into the financial disclosures and backgrounds of all 22 candidates vying for the Jammu Lok Sabha seat.

Ankur Sharma (Ekam Sanatan Bharat Dal)

Wealth: Cash - Rs 1,00,000+, Bank Savings - Rs 19,37,000+, Mutual Funds - Rs 1,34,000+

Education: B Tech (IT), BA, LLB

Occupation: Advocate

Cars: Mercedes Benz E Class, Toyota Fortuner Legender, Honda City

Pending Criminal Cases: None

Additional Details: Jewellery: Self - five tolas of gold worth Rs 3,00,000, wife - 40 tolas of gold worth Rs 2,40,0000



Atul Raina (Independent)

Wealth: Cash - Rs 1,79,000+, Bank Savings - Rs 1,14,247, Investments - Rs 1,24,000+

Education: Acharya - MA (Falit-Jyotish)

Occupation: Priest

Cars: Ford Figo

Pending Criminal Cases: None

Additional Details: Jewellery: Self - two tolas of gold worth Rs 1,20,000



Bansi Lal (Independent):

Wealth: Cash - Rs 1,90,000+, Gold - 10 tolas+, Immovable Assets - 8 kanals of agricultural land, Residential property

Education: Under matric

Occupation: Businessman

Cars: Maruti Omni Van, Scooter, Scooty

Pending Criminal Cases: None

Additional Details:

- Jewelry: 10 tola gold worth Rs 500000



Principal CD Sharma (Independent):

Wealth: Cash - Rs 18,424+, Bank Savings - Rs 14,00,000+, Gold - 5 tolas+

Education: M.A. (Economics), B.Ed., BA LLB

Occupation: Retired School Principal

Cars: Hyundai Santro

Pending Criminal Cases: None

Additional Details:

- Jewelry: Wife - 5 tola gold worth Rs 3.5 lakh



Jagdish Raj (Bahujan Samaj Party):

Wealth: Cash - Rs 5,50,000+, Bank Savings - Rs 5,00,000+, Gold - Significant holdings, Immovable Assets - Non-agricultural land, Commercial property

Education: Matric

Occupation: Businessman

Cars: Mahindra Scorpio

Pending Criminal Cases: None

Additional Details:

- Jewelry: Self - gold worth Rs 100000, Wife - gold worth Rs 600000



Dr. Prince Raina (Independent):

Wealth: Cash - Rs 4,30,000+, Bank Savings - Rs 32,57,073+, Investments - Rs 3,80,000+, Gold - 42 tolas+

Education: MBBS, MS DNB, MCh Doctor

Occupation: Medical Professional

Cars: Honda City, Honda WRV, Hyundai i10

Pending Criminal Cases: None

Additional Details:

- Jewelry: Self - 12 tola gold worth Rs 780000, Wife - 30 tolas gold worth Rs 1800000



Ganesh Choudhary (Hindustan Shakti Sena):

Wealth: Cash - Rs 5,00,000+, Gold - 20gm+, Immovable Assets - Agricultural land, Residential property

Education: 9th (under matric)

Occupation: Contractor

Cars: Motorcycle

Pending Criminal Cases: One registered at Police Station Bishnah for hurting a public servant while on duty.

Additional Details:

- Jewelry: Wife - 20gm gold worth Rs 120000



Jugal Kishore Sharma (Bharatiya Janata Party):

Wealth: Cash - Rs 3,37,000+, Bank Savings - Rs 28,84,509+, Shares - Rs 1,30,000+, Gold - Significant holdings, Investments - Rs 13,65,000+

Education: Matriculation

Occupation: Businessman

Cars: Tata Tipper

Pending Criminal Cases: None

Additional Details:

- Jewelry: Self - 20 tolas gold worth Rs 1200000, Wife - 50 tolas gold worth Rs 3000000, Daughter - 5 tolas gold worth Rs 300000



Karan Jit (Independent):

Wealth: Cash - Rs 20,000+, Gold - Significant holdings, Immovable Assets - Agricultural land

Education: Diploma in Computers

Occupation: Computer instructor

Cars: None

Pending Criminal Cases: None

Additional Details:

- Jewelry: Wife - gold worth Rs 650000



Naresh Kumar Chib (Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party):

Wealth: Cash - Rs 15,000+, Bank Savings - Rs 1,67,000+, Gold - Significant holdings, Immovable Assets - Agricultural land, Residential house

Education: B.A. (2nd year)

Occupation: Ex-Armyman

Cars: Maruti Swift Dzire

Pending Criminal Cases: None

Additional Details:

- Jewelry: Self - gold worth Rs 700000, Wife - gold worth Rs 700000



Naresh Kumar Talla (Independent):

Wealth: Cash - Rs 5,50,000+, Gold - Significant holdings, Immovable Assets - Shop, Residential house

Education: 10th

Occupation: Goldsmith

Cars: Tavera

Pending Criminal Cases: None

Additional Details:

- Jewelry: Self - gold worth Rs 390400, Wife - gold worth Rs 640000, Sons - gold worth Rs 512000 each



Perseen Singh (Independent):

Wealth: Cash - Rs 1,10,000+, Bank Savings - Rs 90,000+, Immovable Assets - Agricultural land

Education: 12th

Occupation: Journalist

Cars: Scooty

Pending Criminal Cases: None



Qari Zaheer Abbas Bhatti (All India Forward Bloc):

Wealth: Cash - Rs 80,000+, Bank Savings - Rs 58,991.12+, Immovable Assets - Residential houses

Education: DCA

Occupation: Businessman/Social worker

Cars: Multiple Maruti Swift Dzire models

Pending Criminal Cases: One with ACB JAMMU. No conviction

Additional Details:

- Jewelry: Wife - 10 tolas gold worth Rs 650000



Raj Kumar (Independent):

Wealth: Cash - Rs 4,500+, Bank Savings - Rs 500+, Immovable Assets - Non-agricultural land worth Rs 65 lakhs

Education: 12th

Occupation: Social worker

Cars: Motorcycle

Pending Criminal Cases: Yes but no conviction so far

Additional Details:

- Source of income: Donation



Raman Bhalla (Indian National Congress):

Wealth: Cash - Rs 33,65,000+, Bank Savings - Significant holdings, Shares - Rs 1,30,000+, Gold - Significant holdings, Immovable Assets - Commercial and residential properties

Education: BSc and BA LLB

Occupation: Advocate/Social Activist

Cars: Mahindra Scorpio, Toyota Fortuner, Tata Safari, Hyundai Verna

Pending Criminal Cases: None

Additional Details:

- Jewelry: Self - 110 gm gold worth Rs 700000, Wife - 390 gm gold worth Rs 2400000 and 550gms silver worth Rs 40000, Daughter - 180 gms gold worth Rs 1100000



Rattan Lal (JKPC):

Wealth: Investments - LIC policies

Education: Matriculation

Occupation: Businessman

Cars: Bajaj Pulsar

Pending Criminal Cases: None





Satish Poonchi (Independent):

Wealth: Cash - Rs 1,45,000+, Immovable Assets - Significant residential property

Education: Matriculation

Occupation: Social Worker

Cars: Motorcycle, Car

Pending Criminal Cases: None

Additional Details:

- Jewelry: Self - gold worth Rs 140000, Wife - gold worth Rs 240000, Sons - gold worth Rs 140000 and Rs 60000 each



Shaber Ahmed (Independent):

Wealth: Cash - Rs 2,15,000+, Bank Savings - Moderate holdings, Livestock - Significant holdings, Gold - Significant holdings

Education: BA

Occupation: Shopkeeper

Cars: Maruti Espresso

Pending Criminal Cases: None

Additional Details:

- Jewelry: Self - 10 tola gold worth Rs 600000, Silver - 40 tolas worth Rs 240000



Shikha Bandral (National Awami United Party):

Wealth: Cash - Rs 60,000+, Bank Savings - Moderate holdings, Investments - Moderate holdings, Gold - Significant holdings

Education: BA

Occupation: Business women

Cars: Honda Activa

Pending Criminal Cases: None

Additional Details:

- Jewelry: Self - 30 tola gold worth Rs 18 lakh, Silver - 20 tolas worth Rs 14000



Surinder Singh (Independent):

Wealth: Cash - Rs 90,000+, Bank Savings - Significant holdings, Immovable Assets - Agricultural and residential properties

Education: BA

Occupation: Retired Teacher

Cars: None

Pending Criminal Cases: None

Additional Details:

- Jewelry: Wife - 40 tolas gold worth Rs 2000000



Swami Divya Nand (Jammu and Kashmir Nationalist People's Front):

Wealth: Cash - Rs 25,000+

Education: Not specified

Occupation: Priest

Cars: None

Loans: Rs 4,00,000

Pending Criminal Cases: None



Vicky Kumar Dogra (Independent):

Wealth: Cash - Rs 60,000+, Bank Savings - Moderate holdings, Gold - Significant holdings

Education: Matriculation

Occupation: Businessman

Cars: None

Loans: Nil

Pending Criminal Cases: Three pending Cases of cheating registered against him at Hiranagar police station. Not convicted ever

Additional Details:

- Jewelry: Wife - 4 tola gold worth Rs 200000