Jammu Gears up for a Political Showdown; BJP, Cong Nominees Face-Off

Srinagar: With the electoral fervour gripping Jammu, a tapestry of candidates from diverse backgrounds and professions emerge, each bringing their unique blend of wealth, education and occupation to the political arena. As the region gears up for polls on April 26, all eyes are on the rematch between two prominent contenders: Jugal Kishore Sharma of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Raman Bhalla of the Indian National Congress (INC).
This will mark the second time these wealthy rivals face off for the same seat promising a gripping political showdown. In 2019, Sharma won with 58 per cent of the votes while Bhalla came second with 37.5 per cent of the votes. Let's delve into the financial disclosures and backgrounds of all 22 candidates vying for the Jammu Lok Sabha seat.
Ankur Sharma (Ekam Sanatan Bharat Dal)
Wealth: Cash - Rs 1,00,000+, Bank Savings - Rs 19,37,000+, Mutual Funds - Rs 1,34,000+
Education: B Tech (IT), BA, LLB
Occupation: Advocate
Cars: Mercedes Benz E Class, Toyota Fortuner Legender, Honda City
Pending Criminal Cases: None
Additional Details: Jewellery: Self - five tolas of gold worth Rs 3,00,000, wife - 40 tolas of gold worth Rs 2,40,0000
Atul Raina (Independent)
Wealth: Cash - Rs 1,79,000+, Bank Savings - Rs 1,14,247, Investments - Rs 1,24,000+
Education: Acharya - MA (Falit-Jyotish)
Occupation: Priest
Cars: Ford Figo
Pending Criminal Cases: None
Additional Details: Jewellery: Self - two tolas of gold worth Rs 1,20,000
Bansi Lal (Independent):
Wealth: Cash - Rs 1,90,000+, Gold - 10 tolas+, Immovable Assets - 8 kanals of agricultural land, Residential property
Education: Under matric
Occupation: Businessman
Cars: Maruti Omni Van, Scooter, Scooty
Pending Criminal Cases: None
Additional Details:
- Jewelry: 10 tola gold worth Rs 500000
Principal CD Sharma (Independent):
Wealth: Cash - Rs 18,424+, Bank Savings - Rs 14,00,000+, Gold - 5 tolas+
Education: M.A. (Economics), B.Ed., BA LLB
Occupation: Retired School Principal
Cars: Hyundai Santro
Pending Criminal Cases: None
Additional Details:
- Jewelry: Wife - 5 tola gold worth Rs 3.5 lakh
Jagdish Raj (Bahujan Samaj Party):
Wealth: Cash - Rs 5,50,000+, Bank Savings - Rs 5,00,000+, Gold - Significant holdings, Immovable Assets - Non-agricultural land, Commercial property
Education: Matric
Occupation: Businessman
Cars: Mahindra Scorpio
Pending Criminal Cases: None
Additional Details:
- Jewelry: Self - gold worth Rs 100000, Wife - gold worth Rs 600000
Dr. Prince Raina (Independent):
Wealth: Cash - Rs 4,30,000+, Bank Savings - Rs 32,57,073+, Investments - Rs 3,80,000+, Gold - 42 tolas+
Education: MBBS, MS DNB, MCh Doctor
Occupation: Medical Professional
Cars: Honda City, Honda WRV, Hyundai i10
Pending Criminal Cases: None
Additional Details:
- Jewelry: Self - 12 tola gold worth Rs 780000, Wife - 30 tolas gold worth Rs 1800000
Ganesh Choudhary (Hindustan Shakti Sena):
Wealth: Cash - Rs 5,00,000+, Gold - 20gm+, Immovable Assets - Agricultural land, Residential property
Education: 9th (under matric)
Occupation: Contractor
Cars: Motorcycle
Pending Criminal Cases: One registered at Police Station Bishnah for hurting a public servant while on duty.
Additional Details:
- Jewelry: Wife - 20gm gold worth Rs 120000
Jugal Kishore Sharma (Bharatiya Janata Party):
Wealth: Cash - Rs 3,37,000+, Bank Savings - Rs 28,84,509+, Shares - Rs 1,30,000+, Gold - Significant holdings, Investments - Rs 13,65,000+
Education: Matriculation
Occupation: Businessman
Cars: Tata Tipper
Pending Criminal Cases: None
Additional Details:
- Jewelry: Self - 20 tolas gold worth Rs 1200000, Wife - 50 tolas gold worth Rs 3000000, Daughter - 5 tolas gold worth Rs 300000
Karan Jit (Independent):
Wealth: Cash - Rs 20,000+, Gold - Significant holdings, Immovable Assets - Agricultural land
Education: Diploma in Computers
Occupation: Computer instructor
Cars: None
Pending Criminal Cases: None
Additional Details:
- Jewelry: Wife - gold worth Rs 650000
Naresh Kumar Chib (Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party):
Wealth: Cash - Rs 15,000+, Bank Savings - Rs 1,67,000+, Gold - Significant holdings, Immovable Assets - Agricultural land, Residential house
Education: B.A. (2nd year)
Occupation: Ex-Armyman
Cars: Maruti Swift Dzire
Pending Criminal Cases: None
Additional Details:
- Jewelry: Self - gold worth Rs 700000, Wife - gold worth Rs 700000
Naresh Kumar Talla (Independent):
Wealth: Cash - Rs 5,50,000+, Gold - Significant holdings, Immovable Assets - Shop, Residential house
Education: 10th
Occupation: Goldsmith
Cars: Tavera
Pending Criminal Cases: None
Additional Details:
- Jewelry: Self - gold worth Rs 390400, Wife - gold worth Rs 640000, Sons - gold worth Rs 512000 each
Perseen Singh (Independent):
Wealth: Cash - Rs 1,10,000+, Bank Savings - Rs 90,000+, Immovable Assets - Agricultural land
Education: 12th
Occupation: Journalist
Cars: Scooty
Pending Criminal Cases: None
Qari Zaheer Abbas Bhatti (All India Forward Bloc):
Wealth: Cash - Rs 80,000+, Bank Savings - Rs 58,991.12+, Immovable Assets - Residential houses
Education: DCA
Occupation: Businessman/Social worker
Cars: Multiple Maruti Swift Dzire models
Pending Criminal Cases: One with ACB JAMMU. No conviction
Additional Details:
- Jewelry: Wife - 10 tolas gold worth Rs 650000
Raj Kumar (Independent):
Wealth: Cash - Rs 4,500+, Bank Savings - Rs 500+, Immovable Assets - Non-agricultural land worth Rs 65 lakhs
Education: 12th
Occupation: Social worker
Cars: Motorcycle
Pending Criminal Cases: Yes but no conviction so far
Additional Details:
- Source of income: Donation
Raman Bhalla (Indian National Congress):
Wealth: Cash - Rs 33,65,000+, Bank Savings - Significant holdings, Shares - Rs 1,30,000+, Gold - Significant holdings, Immovable Assets - Commercial and residential properties
Education: BSc and BA LLB
Occupation: Advocate/Social Activist
Cars: Mahindra Scorpio, Toyota Fortuner, Tata Safari, Hyundai Verna
Pending Criminal Cases: None
Additional Details:
- Jewelry: Self - 110 gm gold worth Rs 700000, Wife - 390 gm gold worth Rs 2400000 and 550gms silver worth Rs 40000, Daughter - 180 gms gold worth Rs 1100000
Rattan Lal (JKPC):
Wealth: Investments - LIC policies
Education: Matriculation
Occupation: Businessman
Cars: Bajaj Pulsar
Pending Criminal Cases: None
Satish Poonchi (Independent):
Wealth: Cash - Rs 1,45,000+, Immovable Assets - Significant residential property
Education: Matriculation
Occupation: Social Worker
Cars: Motorcycle, Car
Pending Criminal Cases: None
Additional Details:
- Jewelry: Self - gold worth Rs 140000, Wife - gold worth Rs 240000, Sons - gold worth Rs 140000 and Rs 60000 each
Shaber Ahmed (Independent):
Wealth: Cash - Rs 2,15,000+, Bank Savings - Moderate holdings, Livestock - Significant holdings, Gold - Significant holdings
Education: BA
Occupation: Shopkeeper
Cars: Maruti Espresso
Pending Criminal Cases: None
Additional Details:
- Jewelry: Self - 10 tola gold worth Rs 600000, Silver - 40 tolas worth Rs 240000
Shikha Bandral (National Awami United Party):
Wealth: Cash - Rs 60,000+, Bank Savings - Moderate holdings, Investments - Moderate holdings, Gold - Significant holdings
Education: BA
Occupation: Business women
Cars: Honda Activa
Pending Criminal Cases: None
Additional Details:
- Jewelry: Self - 30 tola gold worth Rs 18 lakh, Silver - 20 tolas worth Rs 14000
Surinder Singh (Independent):
Wealth: Cash - Rs 90,000+, Bank Savings - Significant holdings, Immovable Assets - Agricultural and residential properties
Education: BA
Occupation: Retired Teacher
Cars: None
Pending Criminal Cases: None
Additional Details:
- Jewelry: Wife - 40 tolas gold worth Rs 2000000
Swami Divya Nand (Jammu and Kashmir Nationalist People's Front):
Wealth: Cash - Rs 25,000+
Education: Not specified
Occupation: Priest
Cars: None
Loans: Rs 4,00,000
Pending Criminal Cases: None
Vicky Kumar Dogra (Independent):
Wealth: Cash - Rs 60,000+, Bank Savings - Moderate holdings, Gold - Significant holdings
Education: Matriculation
Occupation: Businessman
Cars: None
Loans: Nil
Pending Criminal Cases: Three pending Cases of cheating registered against him at Hiranagar police station. Not convicted ever
Additional Details:
- Jewelry: Wife - 4 tola gold worth Rs 200000