Jammu Gaushalas Go Extra Mile To Protect Stray Cattle From Cold Wave

Jammu: Amid the cold wave conditions across Jammu and Kashmir, stray cattle are bearing the brunt. However, the administration of gaushalas (cow shelters) in Jammu is taking extra precautions to ensure the well-being of these animals and help them tackle the harsh weather conditions.

From animal-friendly heaters to lighting bonfires and providing adequate food and water supplies, they make every effort to help the animals brave the cold weather.

The ongoing cold wave and dense fog in Jammu and Kashmir have disrupted normal life across the Union territory. Kashmir has witnessed subzero temperatures while the Jammu Division is under the grip of dense fog. The bone-chilling cold has spared none, forcing people to stay indoors and seek warmth by using heating gadgets and lighting fires. The cold weather has also taken a toll on animals, prompting the gaushala management to make special arrangements for their comfort.

Jammu gaushalas arrange animal-friendly heaters and lighting bonfires, as well as provide adequate food and water supplies to help the cattle brave the cold weather (ETV Bharat)

In a gaushala located at Amphala, Jammu, efforts are being made to protect speechless creatures from the harsh winter as fires are being lit every day to keep the cows warm. “We are taking special care to ensure warmth for animals and provide them adequate food and water supplies. The animals are our priority, and we want to safeguard them from the harsh winters,” said an official of the management committee.

Gaushala Samiti President Raj Kumar told ETV Bharat that animals give comfort to humans and offer themselves. "It's our moral duty to reciprocate and protect them. So, we always remained prepared to arrange a warm environment for cattle animals to help them tackle the cold weather conditions,” he said.

“We have phased out all the traditional fire pits, keeping in view the health aspect of the animals, to make the chill bearable and surroundings comfortable for the animals,” Kumar said.

The heating arrangement, which neither reduces humidity levels nor burns oxygen in the surroundings, is functional in the gaushala for animals, Kumar added.