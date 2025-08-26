ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Floods: Hundreds Rescued From River Banks, Other Inundated Areas

Jammu: Hundreds of people were evacuated Tuesday from the banks of several flooded rivers and inundated low-lying areas in Jammu and Samba districts as the region was pounded by heavy rain.

The Indian Army, NDRF, SDRF and local administration have launched massive operations to respond to distress calls.

The National Disaster Response Force deployed boats in the GGM Science College area to rescue stranded students and several families in adjoining areas of Jammu city.

"A large number of people have been evacuated … along flooded river banks and inundated low-lying belts in Jammu and Samba districts. The figure is in hundreds," an official told PTI.

According to reports, 20 to 30 low-lying localities and several areas in Jammu and Samba have been inundated by flash floods triggered by heavy rain, which has been on for the past 30 hours.

Most of the people were rescued from Peerkho, Gujjar Nagar, R S Pura, Nikki Tawi, Beli Charan, Gurkhanagar, Qasim Nagar, Rajiv Nagar, Sher-e-Kashmir University, Akhnoor and Pargwal, and banks of the swollen Tawi river in Jammu district, the official said.

The administration kept getting distress calls at its control centre seeking evacuation assistance.

Gujjars and their cattle heads were shifted to safer areas along the river banks after some of their huts and animals were washed away.

Rising Star Corps troops rescued villagers hit by flash floods in Amli and Nud (Samba), Kachle and Sujanpur (Pathankot), Makaura Pattan, Adalatgarh, and Gurdaspur, officials said. Its troops also rescued civilians from Garhi Garh, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology (SKUAST), Sohanjana, and Mangu Chak areas of Jammu.

Continuous rainfall in R S Pura led to a dangerous rise in water levels in the Balol Nallah of Indra Nagar.

Local Sub-Divisional Magistrate Anuradha Thakur assured the stranded families of a safe evacuation.