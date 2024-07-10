Jammu Emerges As The New Epicenter Of Terrorism In Jammu And Kashmir

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): As Army lost five soldiers in the horrific July 8 terror ambush attack in Machedi forest area of Kathua district, the attack underscores the rising terror attacks in the region otherwise considered terror-free by the security grid in recent months.

The Timeline

08.07.2024: Five army personnel were killed and six injured after an Indian Army convoy was attacked by terrorists in Machedi area of Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir.

11.06.2024: Five army personnel and a police personnel were injured in a terror attack in Bhaderwah.

04.05.2024: A soldier was killed and four were injured when militants ambushed a convoy of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Poonch.

12.01.2024: Suspected terrorists opened fired upon a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. However, no security personnel was injured in the attack.

21.12.2023: At least four soldiers lost their lives and three others were wounded in a terrorist ambush on two military vehicles in J&K’s Poonch district. The troops were ambushed around 3.45pm on way to reinforce a joint operation against terrorists in Dhera Ki Gali since 20th December evening. The attack occurred at Dhatyar Morh between Dhera Ki Gali and Bufliaz, under the jurisdiction of Surankote police station, bordering Rajouri and Poonch districts.

22.11.2023: Five Army personnel including two officers were killed in action after a fierce encounter broke in Kalakot forests of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

12.09.2023: An army personnel was killed and three others sustained injures during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. Two terrorists were shot dead by security forces.

05.05.2023: Five Indian soldiers were killed and an officer was wounded in a terror ambush in Rajouri’s Kandi forest area.

20.04.2023- 5 Indian soldiers were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district when the army vehicle was moving from Bhimber Gali to Sangiot in the district. All the soldiers belonged to Rashtriya Rifles unit, who were deployed counterterrorist operations in the area, Army said.

11.08.2022: In an encounter in Pargal Darhal in Rajouri district, five army personnel lost their lives while two fidayeen terrorists were also killed.

14.10.2021: Four soldiers, including another JCO, died in another encounter in the Mendhar sector.

11.10.2021: Five Army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer (JCO), died in a fierce gunfight during a counter-insurgency operation in Surankote forest.

March 21, 2015: Two terrorists were killed during a fidayeen attack at the Army camp on Jammu-Pathankot National Highway in Samba District. Three persons including one civilian, a Major and an Army jawan were also injured during the attack.

March 20, 2015: A fidayeen squad of militants in Army fatigues stormed a Police Station in Kathua District killing seven persons, including three SF personnel, two civilians and two militants while 12 persons, including eight CRPF personnel, three Policemen and a civilian were also injured in the incident.

November 27, 2014: 10 persons, including four civilians, three Army soldiers and three militants were killed in a day-long encounter at border village of Kathaar in Arnia sector, close to the International Border, of Jammu District.

14 May, 2002: 36 persons are killed and 48 others injured in a fidayeen attack on an army cantonment in Kaluchak, Jammu.



REASONS WHY JAMMU REGION HAS BEEN TARGETTED BY TERRORISTS



Change of Terror Strategy Post Abrogation of Article 370

Shesh Paul Vaid, former Jammu and Kashmir DGP has said, “Initially, Kashmir was their focus. After the abrogation of Article 370, there were significant changes on the ground, and they adapted by starting lone wolf attacks.”

The shift in the terrain of militancy began shortly after 2019, and it has already made Jammu a difficult confrontation zone for the armed forces due to its treacherous terrain, heterogeneous population, and the dearth of intelligence networks.



SPIKE IN TERROR ATTACKS IN JAMMU REGION

After the abrogation of Article 370, the strategy of terror groups based in Pakistan shifted focus from the Kashmir Valley, where security forces maintain a firm grip. For the past 2–3 years, terrorists have intermittently struck in Jammu, which has seen a surge in violence, particularly in 2023 with 43 terror attacks and 20 so far in 2024. According to RR Swain, the Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu and Kashmir, around 60 to 70 terrorists are active on launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC).



THE GEOGRAPHICAL CHALLENGES

Unlike the Kashmir Valley, which is relatively flat, Jammu is rugged and mountainous. Rajouri and Poonch districts in Jammu are particularly suitable for militants due to the proximity to the Line of Control, and their hilly landscape and thick forests.

According to Former army commander Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita, terrain and demography favour such types of incidents in the Jammu region, that is south of Pir Panjal. Even the population can be targeted because of the majority of the Hindu population in most of the areas. Unlike Kashmir, there are certain gaps in the counter-insurgency grid in the Jammu region. Infiltration is possible even south of Pir Panjal including the IB (International Border) areas of Jammu and Kathua. They can also cross the border like normal civilians without weapons and then be provided with weapons within the area. There are multiple routes available for coming into the Jammu region. There are a lot of dense jungles and hilly areas in the Jammu region, south of Pir Panjal, which are sparsely populated.

WEAPONARY AND TACTICS OF MILITANTS

These militants, trained in jungle warfare and equipped with US-made weapons and steel bullets from China have been pushed into Jammu. They ambush the army and then hide. One of their main tactics is using communication methods in the Pir Panjal range that are difficult to intercept.

DEPLOYMENT OF TROOPS TO LADAKH SECTOR

Lieutenant General BS Jaswal (retd), a former Northern Army commander said that troop density in areas south of the Pir Panjal range had reduced because forces were being pulled out for deployment in the Ladakh sector amid the ongoing standoff with China along the Line of Actual Control.

According to retired general Deependra Singh Hooda, believes that Chinese aggression on the Line of Actual Control in 2020 has contributed to the geographical shift in militancy. “In 2020, there was a sense that Jammu had relatively low militancy, so some troops were pulled out and moved to Ladakh. That period, when forces were moved out, might have encouraged militants to shift their base.”

LACK OF INTELLIGENCE NETWORK

Unlike in Kashmir, the human intelligence network is not as strong in Jammu region posing challenge for the security forces.

STRONG MESSAGE TO INDIA AND WORLD

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in the Parliament 3rd July 2024, that the fight against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir is in its last stage. “We are moving with a multi-pronged strategy to eliminate the remaining terror network there,” PM Modi informed the House.

According to Lieutenant General Hasnanin (Retd), former General Officer Commanding 15 Corps (Srinagar), “They want to convey a strategic message to the world, that while India speaks about all its success and achievements, it hasn't got Jammu and Kashmir under control”.