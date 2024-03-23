Jammu and Kashmir's Tulip Garden Thrown Open for Public to Enjoy Breathtaking View

Srinagar (J&K): Kashmir's renowned Tulip Garden, one of the largest in Asia, opened its gates to the public on a bright Saturday morning, ushering in a riot of colors and fragrances amidst the stunning backdrop of the Zabarwan mountain range and the tranquil waters of Dal Lake.

Officials overseeing the garden's operations revealed that this year's display promises to be particularly spectacular, with an impressive array of 1.7 million tulips of various hues and shapes adorning the landscape.

Adding to the allure, five new varieties of flowers have been introduced, enriching the already diverse floral panorama.

An official from the floriculture department expressed excitement about the garden's opening, highlighting the anticipation among both national and international tourists eager to behold the beauty of Kashmir's famed tulips.

As crowds swarmed the garden on its inaugural day, a palpable sense of excitement filled the air, signaling the beginning of a vibrant spring season. Amidst the bustling atmosphere, officials assured visitors that the garden would soon be in full bloom, with the flowers reaching their peak splendor in the coming days.

Visitors can expect to be enthralled by a mesmerising spectacle of reds, yellows, and pinks as they wander through the meticulously curated pathways of the garden.

Preparations for the grand opening were meticulously planned, with the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, leading a comprehensive review meeting to ensure seamless arrangements.

Key stakeholders, including the Director of Floriculture, SSP Traffic Srinagar, Joint Commissioner of SMC, and officers from the Tourism department and Srinagar Smart City Limited, convened to discuss various aspects such as traffic management, parking facilities, sanitation, and online ticketing.

As Kashmir's Tulip Garden welcomes visitors from far and wide, it serves as not only a testament to the region's natural beauty but also as a symbol of hope and rejuvenation, offering a tranquil oasis amidst the bustling cityscape of Srinagar.

With its enchanting floral display and picturesque setting, the garden continues to captivate hearts and inspire awe, reaffirming its status as a cherished jewel in Kashmir's crown.