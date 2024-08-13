ETV Bharat / state

Jammu And Kashmir's Liabilities Increase Since 2019: Rise From Rs 83,000 Cr To Rs 1.2 Lakh Cr

Srinagar: Despite the government's claim of improving the economic situation in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the liabilities have increased since 2019, as per the budget approved by the Government of India.

However, the Jammu and Kashmir administration defends its liabilities, saying it has maintained the ratio between debt and gross state domestic product (GSDP).

As per the budget 2024-2025 approved by the Parliament, the liabilities of Jammu and Kashmir have increased to a staggering Rs 1,12,797 crore in the fiscal year 2022-23 from Rs 83,573 crore in 2019-2020.

In 2020-2021, the liabilities increased to Rs 92953 crore, which increased to Rs 101462 crore in 2021-2022 and Rs 112797 crore in 2022-2023.

Of the liabilities of 2022-2023, the public debt stands at Rs 69,617 crore, which includes Rs 68,786 crore in internal liabilities and Rs 831 crore in loans and advances from the government of India.

The remaining Rs 43,180 crore comprises insurance and pension funds (Rs 1,331 crore), provident funds (Rs 28,275 crore), and other obligations (Rs 13,574 crore).

As per the budget, the public debt alone has increased from Rs 62,395 crore to Rs 69,617 crore in one financial year.

Santosh D Vaidya, Principal Secretary to the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, Finance Department, said that as far as the economy of Jammu and Kashmir is concerned, the ratio of debt liabilities has remained between 49 to 51 percent in the last 40 years. This year also, our GSDP is Rs 2.63 lakh crore and debt is Rs 1.12 lakh crore; so overall, we have tried to maintain the ratio, he said.

"Infact, if you see the Union Budget it is also going as per the same trend, that without targeting fiscal deficit how much debt can we manage. The country is also moving towards that," Vaidya told ETV Bharat.