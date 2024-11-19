'Integration Of Historic Landmarks Important To Preserve And Showcase Heritage Treasures'

Srinagar: The celebration of World Heritage Week commenced on Tuesday with a series of events and initiatives across the nation. In Srinagar, the Department of Archives, Archaeology, and Museums inaugurated the week with a special event at the Assembly Complex, followed by a heritage walk to the SPS Museum.

The heritage walk saw participation from students of various schools, providing them with a chance to delve into the region’s rich cultural and historical legacy.

In an exclusive conversation, Mushtaq Ahmed Beigh, Deputy Director of the Department of Archives, Archaeology, and Museums, spoke about the department’s sustained efforts to promote heritage tourism. He emphasized the integration of the region’s historic landmarks into the broader tourism landscape, aiming to preserve and showcase these treasures to attract more visitors.

Hari Parbat Fort (ETV Bharat)

“Thirty-five new projects have already been initiated to enhance religious tourism, focusing on mosques, temples, shrines, and other heritage sites. An additional 72 projects are slated to launch next year, including the restoration of significant landmarks like Khanqah-e-Naqshband Sahib and the historic Aali Masjid,” Beigh said.

A view of the Tsas Soma Masjid in Leh (ETV Bharat)

Among the key projects is the restoration of the iconic Hari Parbat Fort, for which the department has allocated a budget of Rs 2.5 crore. The fort’s restoration, now in its final stages, adheres to strict heritage conservation guidelines. Beigh noted that the fort, once neglected and seldom visited due to its dilapidated state, has become a prominent tourist attraction.

“A few years ago, visitors hesitated to visit Hari Parbat due to its condition. Today, it draws a large number of tourists, reflecting the success of our efforts,” Beigh said.

In addition to Hari Parbat, the restoration of an ancient temple in Pahalgam is also underway. This temple, once in ruins, is now part of the department’s broader initiative to spotlight the region’s cultural heritage and boost tourism.

“These initiatives are not solely about promoting tourism but also about ensuring the conservation of our historical sites for future generations,” Beigh explained.

Looking ahead, Beigh revealed plans to complete 25 of the 50 heritage projects slated for 2025. These initiatives aim to further enrich the region’s historical offerings and improve accessibility for both locals and tourists.

To engage younger generations, the department has organized a special exhibition at the SPS Museum during World Heritage Week. Rare and priceless artifacts are on display, giving children a unique opportunity to explore historical objects they might otherwise only encounter in textbooks.

Moreover, the Art Museum in the Old Secretariat is hosting another exhibition showcasing both ancient and contemporary works of art, providing a broader perspective on the region’s rich cultural history.