Jammu and Kashmir: Woman Cheating Gullible Bank Customers Outside ATMs in Srinagar Held

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday April 18 arrested a woman suspected of targeting unsuspecting victims outside ATMs in a fraudulent manner in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

“A lady namely Zeenat D/o Gh Ah Pampori R/o Saraibala has been arrested for cheating gullible citizens by swapping ATM cards while posing as help outside ATMs. FIR no 17/2024 u/s 379,420 IPC regd in PS Khanyar. 30 ATM cards, Rs 39130 and gold items were recovered from her possession,” a spokesperson for the District Police Srinagar wrote in a post on X.

Sources said that the arrested woman posed as a helpful individual to aid ATM users before swapping their cards and committed theft through unauthorised access to the cards of the customers.

The alleged modus operandi involved Zeenat approaching individuals conducting transactions at ATM machines and offering assistance. However, instead of providing genuine help, she would secretly swap their ATM cards with similar-looking ones, gaining unauthorized access to their accounts.

The police have issued a cautionary advisory to citizens, urging them to exercise vigilance and caution when approached by strangers, particularly in vulnerable situations like ATM visits. They advise individuals to refrain from sharing PIN numbers or accepting assistance from unknown persons to prevent becoming victims of such fraudulent schemes.

Pertinently, Srinagar Police on April 15 arrested an individual for posting “objectionable/provocative content against women folk of a particular community” on social media platform X. A police spokesperson said that a FIR No 14/2024 under relevant sections of law stands registered in PS Rainawari and investigation initiated.