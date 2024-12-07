J&K Shivers: Zojila Freezes At -19°C, Padder At -7.2°C As Dry Spell Deepens

Srinagar: As dry weather persists in Jammu and Kashmir, temperatures have dropped sharply in the Union Territory. Shopian in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 4.5°C, and Padder in Kishtwar plummeted to minus 7.2°C. Weathermen have forecast further drop in the mercury in the coming days.

In Kashmir, Zojila registered -19.0°C, followed by Shopian at -4.5°C. Pahalgam and Bandipora both recorded -4.3°C. Srinagar, the summer capital, recorded -2.0°C. Gulmarg recorded -3.6°C, while Pulwama dipped to -3.0°C, Anantnag to -3.6°C, and Kulgam was at -2.9°C. Ganderbal and Budgam in central Kashmir recorded -3.4°C and -3.1°C, respectively. Kupwara in the north saw a low of -3.6°C.

The Jammu division experienced higher temperatures, with Jammu (district) recording the highest minimum at 8.1°C and Ramban at 9.4°C. Other key temperatures included Bhaderwah at 0.6°C, Batote at 3.1°C, and Katra at 7.4°C. Paddar, the coldest in the division, recorded minus 7.2°C.

Ladakh’s cold was even more severe, with Nyoma at -15.0°C, Drass at -13.2°C, Upshi at -12.1°C, Padum at -11.4°C, Kargil at -7.6°C, and Leh at -9.6°C. The Meteorological Department’s Leh centre has forecast a “mostly clear to partly cloudy sky” for Ladakh today.

Meanwhile, traffic along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NHW) is running smoothly in both directions. The Jammu and Kashmir Police has advised commuters to follow lane discipline to avoid congestion. Authorities have also urged travellers to avoid unnecessary halts between Ramban and Banihal, citing risks of landslides and shooting stones.

“Mughal Road, Bhaderwah-Chamba Road, and Sinthan Road are open, but the Sonamarg-Kargil road (SSG) is slippery due to frost, traffic will be allowed after getting a green signal from BEACON authorities,” they said.