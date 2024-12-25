ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Weather: Srinagar Shivers At -7.3°C; Shopian, Pulwama At -9.3°C

Cold wave intensifies, Chillai Kalan looms as Srinagar records season's coldest night at -7.3°C, reports Mir Ishfaq.

Icicles are formed on branches of a tree on a cold winter day in Kashmir
Icicles are formed on branches of a tree on a cold winter day in Kashmir (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Anantnag: Amid intensifying cold wave in Jammu and Kashmir, the winter capital Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the season at minus 7.3 degrees Celsius. South Kashmir's Pulwama and Shopian districts shivered at -9.3 degrees Celsius.

The sharp dip in temperature caused a thin layer of ice to form on water bodies across the Kashmir Valley. Residents and visitors reported visibly frosted surfaces on the lakes, a phenomenon that marks the peak of winter in the region.

The Zojila Pass, connecting the Kashmir Valley with Ladakh UT, continues to hold the distinction of being the coldest area in the region. In south Kashmir, Qazigund recorded minus -6.6°C, Kokernag minus 5.4°C, Pulwama minus 9.1°C, Anantnag minus 9°C, Khudwani minus 7.7°C, Kulgam minus 6.3°C, Shopian minus 9.1°C and Larnoo recorded minus 8.6 degrees Celsius.

In north Kashmir, Kupwara recorded minus 6.4°C, Sonamarg minus 7.5°C, Bandipora minus 7.2°C, Baramulla minus 6.1°C. Central Kashmir’s Budgam recorded minus 7.8 and Ganderbal recorded minus 6.9°C .

In Jammu region, winter capital Jammu recorded a minimum temperature 7.1 degrees Celsius last night whereas, Banihal recorded minus 1.3°C, Batote 0.7°C, Katra 6.7°C, Kishtwar 0.5°C, Padder minus 9.5°C, Poonch 2.9°C, Rajouri 2.2°C, Samba 6.3°C, Kathua 6.7°C, Reasi 3.9 °C and Udhampur recorded a minimum temperature of 2.3 degrees Celsius.

In Ladakh UT, Leh recorded a minimum temperature of minus 12.2 whereas Kargil recorded a minimum temperature of minus 12 °C.

