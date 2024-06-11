J-K: Two IEDs Recovered From OGW Network of Slain LeT Commanders in Pulwama

Pulwama: The security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama recovered IEDs packed in a plastic container along with the explosives, which weighed around six kg from the over-ground workers (OGWs) of slain LeT commanders Reyaz Dar and his associate Rayees Dar. The recovery followed after a joint cordon and search operation launched by the Pulwama police, Army and CRPF, the police said in a press release.

During the search operation, the two terrorists, namely Reyaz Ahmed Dar, a resident of Sether Gund and Rayees Ahmed Dar, a resident of Larve in the Nihama village, fired upon the security forces, which led to the start of an operation.

In the said operation, which took place on the intervening night of June 2 and 3, LeT commander Reyaz Dar and Rayees Dar, both category A, were neutralized by the security forces. The investigation further exposed the network of over-ground workers (OGWs), revealing that the terrorists were given harbour, shelter and logistics by the OGWs namely Bilal Ahmed Lone, Sajjad Ganie, and Shakir Bashir, all the residents of Nihama.

Subsequently, all three persons were arrested. The investigation also revealed that the two slain terrorists had prepared IEDs, which were recovered from the possession of Shakir Bashir who hid them in the orchards.

The said IEDs were packed in a plastic container along with the explosives, and active circuit trigger mechanism which weighed around six kg, and were later destroyed in situ by Pulwama police and army, the press release said.

During the investigation, a huge quantity of arms and ammunition were recovered including AK-47 rifles, AK-47 rounds, pistols, etc, and other incriminating materials. In this regard, a case under section 307 IPC, 7/27 Arms Act, 16,18,19,20,38 UAPA was registered in Police Station Kakapora, the press release by Pulwama police said.