Jammu And Kashmir Tops Nation As Heatwave Fans Blazes In India

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir is leading the states for the highest forest fires across the country in the last seven days, official data have revealed.
Data collated by ETV Bharat showed that 172 forest fires were reported in Jammu and Kashmir since June 4 with 159 alerts detected by Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) and 13 by SNPP-VIIRS(Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership-Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite).
Jammu and Kashmir is followed by Madhya Pradesh (138), Chhattisgarh (76), Odisha (73) and Uttrakhand (63).
The fires are tracked and recorded by Forest Survey of India (FSI) in the country by using remote satellite sensors- MODIS and SNPP-VIIRS.
Jammu and Kashmir Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Suresh Kumar Gupta attributes the surge in forest fires to the ongoing summer season, which is considered ‘peak forest fire season’ as surge in mercury dries up ground litter.
“But there is not a single crown fire across Jammu and Kashmir,” he said. The ‘crown fires’ is a known cause for damage to forest as it engulfs tree tops but the Jammu and Kashmir has been reporting ground fires which burn litter or leaf matter, he added.
The less moistures triggered by soaring temperatures in the current month is making the condition ideal for fires, said weather scientist Sonam Lotus.
A sweltering heat wave is sweeping the region with mercury unusually crossing 33 degrees in Kashmir while it has touched 44 in Jammu, which is over 4.5 degrees above normal in this season.
These fires, according to Gupta, are mainly attributed to human movement in forests like cooking or lighting cigarettes.
While over 140 control rooms have been set up to monitor and extinguish fires, the hostile and mountainous terrain in the region has been causing delay in fighting fires, added the top official.
The forest department has identified four divisions as ‘highly vulnerable’ including three in Jammu and one in Kashmir.
“We have vulnerability maps of forest areas and a fire alert system. But it takes time for our teams to react immediately to an incident due to hostile terrain in Jammu and Kashmir,” Gupta added.
In April, when the fire erupted in Pir Panjal mountains of Kashmir, employees from J&K forest department grabbed shovels and rakes and climbed steep terrain to contain the fire.
But the flames fanned quickly engulfing a wide forested area. Unable to stop the blaze, many returned with injuries and bruises to their base office to seek help from local villagers.
“We made an announcement from the mosque loudspeaker asking people to help us in containing the fire,” said a forest department employee who was part of the team. “Almost 60 villagers joined us and we beat the fire with twigs and rakes. But nothing worked. Only God saw our helplessness and sent rain.”
The fire tore through a portion of Kokernag’s 7000 hectares of dense deodar and pine forests.
The official documents showed that nearly 1250 forest fires were reported across Jammu and Kashmir in 2024 affecting 3503 hectares. That is a double from previous year’s 600 fires impacting less than 1000 hectares.
An official report of the Forest department attributes the surge to an usually warm winter with scanty rains and snow, drying up moisture from forests.
Between December-February, Kashmir experienced 75 percent below normal rain, drying up rivers, streams, canals and streams. It cites areas that were untouched by fire for the past four years have become vulnerable now.
In Jammu and Kashmir, according to World Forest Watch, these fires have resulted in loss of 952 hectares of tree cover across between 2001 till 2023 of the total 20.23 lakh hectares.
Experts like Prof Akhlaq Amin Wani who teaches natural resource management at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Sciences Kashmir forestry faculty said ground flora consisting of herbs and shrubs are the first to vanish followed by trees.
“They often do not regenerate,” he said. “Even Fires can wipe out endemic species and chances of regeneration are very rare. They strip soil of essential nutrients like carbon and nitrogen and leave the land barren.”
Wani is among several experts calling for carrying out a vulnerability assessment of forests in the region for fire prevention and long-term ecological management.
Not alone the loss of forests but Wani points out fires are driving out animals to human settlement for food with the government official records showing 32 deaths of people and 269 wounded in the last two years.
He suggests preventive measures like removal of accumulated litter, fire rings in vulnerable areas and fresh plantation of trees in affected areas.
But the last fiscal saw Rs 727.66 crore earmarked for the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) left unspent.
This was red-flagged by the Chief Secretary Atul Dullo at the 25th steering committee meeting of the forests on April 17 while setting targets for the upcoming year including setting up 2,061 km of firelines for preventing fires.
Amid this, the smoke emitting out of these fires is driving an acrid smell in the surrounding villages with many complaining 'suffocation' spurred the pollution.
A paper in Springer Nature ‘Wildfires under changing climate and their environmental and health impacts’, noted that wild fires release a substantial amount of smoke including CO, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons and fine PM.
"For many days, the burning smell resulted in sore throats and suffocation," says a government employee living in the south Kashmir forests in Kokernag. "But the recent rains have cleared the air and we are breathing normally again."
