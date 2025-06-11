ETV Bharat / state

Jammu And Kashmir Tops Nation As Heatwave Fans Blazes In India

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir is leading the states for the highest forest fires across the country in the last seven days, official data have revealed.

Data collated by ETV Bharat showed that 172 forest fires were reported in Jammu and Kashmir since June 4 with 159 alerts detected by Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) and 13 by SNPP-VIIRS(Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership-Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite).

Jammu and Kashmir is followed by Madhya Pradesh (138), Chhattisgarh (76), Odisha (73) and Uttrakhand (63).

The fires are tracked and recorded by Forest Survey of India (FSI) in the country by using remote satellite sensors- MODIS and SNPP-VIIRS.

Jammu and Kashmir Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Suresh Kumar Gupta attributes the surge in forest fires to the ongoing summer season, which is considered ‘peak forest fire season’ as surge in mercury dries up ground litter.

“But there is not a single crown fire across Jammu and Kashmir,” he said. The ‘crown fires’ is a known cause for damage to forest as it engulfs tree tops but the Jammu and Kashmir has been reporting ground fires which burn litter or leaf matter, he added.

The less moistures triggered by soaring temperatures in the current month is making the condition ideal for fires, said weather scientist Sonam Lotus.

A sweltering heat wave is sweeping the region with mercury unusually crossing 33 degrees in Kashmir while it has touched 44 in Jammu, which is over 4.5 degrees above normal in this season.

These fires, according to Gupta, are mainly attributed to human movement in forests like cooking or lighting cigarettes.

While over 140 control rooms have been set up to monitor and extinguish fires, the hostile and mountainous terrain in the region has been causing delay in fighting fires, added the top official.

The forest department has identified four divisions as ‘highly vulnerable’ including three in Jammu and one in Kashmir.

“We have vulnerability maps of forest areas and a fire alert system. But it takes time for our teams to react immediately to an incident due to hostile terrain in Jammu and Kashmir,” Gupta added.

In April, when the fire erupted in Pir Panjal mountains of Kashmir, employees from J&K forest department grabbed shovels and rakes and climbed steep terrain to contain the fire.

But the flames fanned quickly engulfing a wide forested area. Unable to stop the blaze, many returned with injuries and bruises to their base office to seek help from local villagers.

“We made an announcement from the mosque loudspeaker asking people to help us in containing the fire,” said a forest department employee who was part of the team. “Almost 60 villagers joined us and we beat the fire with twigs and rakes. But nothing worked. Only God saw our helplessness and sent rain.”