Watch: Three Tourists Dead, Girl Injured After Cab Falls Into Gorge In Jammu And Kashmir's Sonamarg

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Three tourists, including two women, were killed and a child sustained critical injuries when their vehicle plunged into a gorge on Tuesday in the Sonamarg tourist resort in Ganderbal district, officials said.

The incident occurred when a Tata Sumo (JK13B 9912) traveling from Sonamarg to Zero-Point skidded off the road near Panimatha, between Bajri Nallah and Captain Mode, officials said.

There were four passengers in the vehicle. While the driver escaped unhurt, two women and a man died at the spot. The minor was shifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition, according to the officials.

A police spokesperson said that the TATA Sumo vehicle fell down into gorge on Zozila Axis. Out of the four tourists who were onboard the vehicle, three died whose dead bodies were retrieved while one critically injured has been evacuated and referred to SKIMS Soura, police said. The joint rescue operations is being carried out by teams of JK Police, Army, NDRF, SDRF, ITBP and CRPF. The identification of the deceased tourists is being ascertained by the authorities. More details awaited.