Jammu And Kashmir: Sub-Judge Seeks Criminal Contempt Inquiry Against DC Ganderbal For Alleged Retaliation

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): A sub-judge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district has initiated a preliminary criminal contempt inquiry against the district’s Deputy Commissioner, Shyambir, for allegedly defying a court order and attempting to "personally attack" the judge through "manipulation and fabrication."

Fayaz Ahmad Qureshi, a sub-judge in Ganderbal district court, accused Deputy Commissioner Shyambir of launching a retaliatory investigation into his land ownership following an earlier court ruling. Qureshi has asked Shyambir to explain why he should not be referred to the J&K High Court for criminal contempt proceedings and has recommended administrative action to J&K Chief Secretary Atul Dulloo.

The case stems from a land acquisition dispute where petitioners claimed they were not compensated by the government despite a 2022 decree. In January, Qureshi ordered the Deputy Commissioner to compensate the petitioners. By June 21, the judge noted that the order had not been implemented and directed the withholding of salaries for the DC and other officials.

In a July 23 order, Qureshi stated that Shyambir's response to the January ruling was an attempt to "scandalise" and "weaken" the judge. Qureshi alleged that the DC conspired with other officials to fabricate charges against him and initiated a vindictive investigation into his land holdings. According to the judge, the DC misused his office to uncover details about two kanals of land owned by Qureshi in Ganderbal, leading to multiple visits by a patwari under the DC's direction.

Qureshi has urged the Chief Secretary to take administrative action against Shyambir and transfer him. He also issued a notice to the DC to justify why he should not face criminal contempt charges.