Jammu and Kashmir: Students With Cars Or Motorcycles Banned From School Entrances

Srinagar: The Directorate of School Education Kashmir has prohibited school students from entering school premises if they drive cars, motorcycles, or scooters themselves.

In this regard, a circular was issued by the Director on Tuesday. The circular stated that students who drive to school on motorcycles, scooters, or cars will not be allowed to enter the premises.

The circular further noted, "It is a serious concern that the trend of driving among students at an early age is increasing. This not only contributes to the rise in tragic road accidents but also poses significant public safety risks."

The Director has instructed all schools, including private institutions, government schools, and coaching centres, to closely monitor students and ensure that no minor student driving a motorcycle or vehicle is permitted to enter the institution under any circumstances.

The Director of School Education also emphasised strict compliance with the directive, urging schools to inform parents and guardians about their responsibilities in this matter.

The order was issued in the wake of a tragic road accident on the Srinagar bypass, where two minor school students were killed. A 'Thar' collided with a dumper parked by the roadside, killing two students on the spot and leaving a third seriously injured.