Jammu And Kashmir: Son Turns Up In Official Meeting On Congress MLA Father's Behalf

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has embroiled itself into a controversy after the son of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president, Tariq Hameed Karra attended an official review meeting in Srinagar which was chaired by minister for Health and Education Sakeena Itoo.
Waleed Karra, son of Tariq Karra, was seen sitting beside the officers of Jammu and Kashmir bureaucracy and legislators in Srinagar's Banquet Hall on Tuesday which was full of officers of dozens of departments. The meeting was convened to review progress on development works besides assessing implementation of government sponsored schemes across Srinagar district.
Waleed, a medical doctor by training, joined Congress recently and has held a series of political activities in the Srinagar city for Congress.
Though his attending the official meeting has stirred controversy as to how the legislator's unelected son can join the official meeting chaired by a minister, Waleed defended it, saying he has been nominated by his father to attend meetings on his behalf.
Waleed Karra said that he has been “nominated” by his father as his “representative as he remains busy with party activities and responsibilities”.
"I have been nominated as in-charge of the Central Shalteng constituency by Karra Sahab. Being his representative and in-charge of the Shalteng assembly segment, I am invited to official meetings, and I attend them," Waleed told ETV Bharat.
The invitation to the eight legislators of Srinagar city was sent by the Chief Planning Officer, Srinagar, from the office of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar. Officials in DC Srinagar office said that the invitation was sent to Tariq Hameed Karra as an MLA and not his son.
"He (Waleed) was not invited to the meeting. He had come on his own. He did not speak during the meeting," DC Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohiudin Bhat told ETV Bharat.
The meeting was attended by MLAs including Mubarak Gul, Salman Sagar, Tanveer Sadiq, Ahsan Pardesi and Mushtaq Ahmad Guroo besides Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat; Commissioner SMC, Dr Owais Ahmad; Director School Education Kashmir; Director Health Services Kashmir and other senior officers of police and district administration.
Sources said that Tariq Hameed Karra, who was touring Doda and Kishtwar districts for party activities, had informed the deputy commissioner Srinagar about his inability to attend the meeting and had recommended his son Waleed Karra to attend on his behalf.
A former MLA said that Waleed's participation in the meeting was “against propriety and official protocol”.
