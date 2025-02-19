ETV Bharat / state

Jammu And Kashmir: Son Turns Up In Official Meeting On Congress MLA Father's Behalf

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has embroiled itself into a controversy after the son of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president, Tariq Hameed Karra attended an official review meeting in Srinagar which was chaired by minister for Health and Education Sakeena Itoo.

Waleed Karra, son of Tariq Karra, was seen sitting beside the officers of Jammu and Kashmir bureaucracy and legislators in Srinagar's Banquet Hall on Tuesday which was full of officers of dozens of departments. The meeting was convened to review progress on development works besides assessing implementation of government sponsored schemes across Srinagar district.

Waleed, a medical doctor by training, joined Congress recently and has held a series of political activities in the Srinagar city for Congress.

Though his attending the official meeting has stirred controversy as to how the legislator's unelected son can join the official meeting chaired by a minister, Waleed defended it, saying he has been nominated by his father to attend meetings on his behalf.

Waleed Karra said that he has been “nominated” by his father as his “representative as he remains busy with party activities and responsibilities”.

"I have been nominated as in-charge of the Central Shalteng constituency by Karra Sahab. Being his representative and in-charge of the Shalteng assembly segment, I am invited to official meetings, and I attend them," Waleed told ETV Bharat.