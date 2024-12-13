ETV Bharat / state

Isolated Cold Wave To Continue In Jammu And Kashmir Till December 16

Tangmarg is blanketed with a thick layer of snow as the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir receives fresh snowfall ( ANI )

Jammu: A day after a few areas of Kashmir valley received snowfall, it is time for a cold wave to blow across Jammu and Kashmir amid dry weather prevailing in this union territory.

According to the Srinagar-based office of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather will remain dry and cold waves will grip the region. The IMD also reported no rainfall or snow till December 16. Meanwhile, the temperature continued to remain below zero degrees Celsius in Kashmir Valley and reduced significantly in Jammu as well.

Last night, the minimum temperature was recorded in Zojila pass, connecting Kashmir valley with Ladakh at minus 23.0 degrees Celsius. As per IMD Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir recorded minus 2.0 degree Celsius, Qazigund minus 1.4, Pahalgam minus 9.4, Kupwara minus 2.5, Kokernag minus 1.8, Gulmarg minus 9.6, Sonamarg minus 12.5, Anantnag minus 2.3, Khudwani minus 1.5, Ganderbal minus 3.7, Pulwama minus 3.0, Bandipora minus 4.1, Baramulla minus 1.3, Budgam minus 2.9, Kulgam minus 4.7, Shopian minus 4.7 and Larnoo minus 4.2 degree Celsius.