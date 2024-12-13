Isolated Cold Wave To Continue In Jammu And Kashmir Till December 16

Jammu: A day after a few areas of Kashmir valley received snowfall, it is time for a cold wave to blow across Jammu and Kashmir amid dry weather prevailing in this union territory.
According to the Srinagar-based office of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather will remain dry and cold waves will grip the region. The IMD also reported no rainfall or snow till December 16. Meanwhile, the temperature continued to remain below zero degrees Celsius in Kashmir Valley and reduced significantly in Jammu as well.
Last night, the minimum temperature was recorded in Zojila pass, connecting Kashmir valley with Ladakh at minus 23.0 degrees Celsius. As per IMD Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir recorded minus 2.0 degree Celsius, Qazigund minus 1.4, Pahalgam minus 9.4, Kupwara minus 2.5, Kokernag minus 1.8, Gulmarg minus 9.6, Sonamarg minus 12.5, Anantnag minus 2.3, Khudwani minus 1.5, Ganderbal minus 3.7, Pulwama minus 3.0, Bandipora minus 4.1, Baramulla minus 1.3, Budgam minus 2.9, Kulgam minus 4.7, Shopian minus 4.7 and Larnoo minus 4.2 degree Celsius.
Zojila pass connecting Kashmir valley with Ladakh UT recorded a minimum temperature of 23.0 degrees Celsius. It was the lowest recorded temperature in the region last night.
In the Jammu region, Jammu recorded a minimum temperature of 4.5 degrees Celsius, Banihal 3.0, Batote 1.8, Katra 6.0, Bhaderwah 3.0, Kishtwar 1.9, Padder minus 7.2, Kathua 3.3, Ramban 10.0, Reasi 2.9, Samba minus 0.3, Udhampur 0.2, Poonch 3.9 and Rajouri 0.9 degree Celsius. In the union territory of Ladakh, Leh recorded minus 12.4 and Kargil recorded minus 12.0 degrees Celsius.
