ETV Bharat / state

Isolated Cold Wave To Continue In Jammu And Kashmir Till December 16

According to the Srinagar-based office of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather will remain dry and cold waves will grip the region.

Isolated Cold Wave To Continue In Jammu And Kashmir Till December 16
Tangmarg is blanketed with a thick layer of snow as the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir receives fresh snowfall (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Jammu: A day after a few areas of Kashmir valley received snowfall, it is time for a cold wave to blow across Jammu and Kashmir amid dry weather prevailing in this union territory.

According to the Srinagar-based office of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather will remain dry and cold waves will grip the region. The IMD also reported no rainfall or snow till December 16. Meanwhile, the temperature continued to remain below zero degrees Celsius in Kashmir Valley and reduced significantly in Jammu as well.

Last night, the minimum temperature was recorded in Zojila pass, connecting Kashmir valley with Ladakh at minus 23.0 degrees Celsius. As per IMD Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir recorded minus 2.0 degree Celsius, Qazigund minus 1.4, Pahalgam minus 9.4, Kupwara minus 2.5, Kokernag minus 1.8, Gulmarg minus 9.6, Sonamarg minus 12.5, Anantnag minus 2.3, Khudwani minus 1.5, Ganderbal minus 3.7, Pulwama minus 3.0, Bandipora minus 4.1, Baramulla minus 1.3, Budgam minus 2.9, Kulgam minus 4.7, Shopian minus 4.7 and Larnoo minus 4.2 degree Celsius.

Zojila pass connecting Kashmir valley with Ladakh UT recorded a minimum temperature of 23.0 degrees Celsius. It was the lowest recorded temperature in the region last night.

In the Jammu region, Jammu recorded a minimum temperature of 4.5 degrees Celsius, Banihal 3.0, Batote 1.8, Katra 6.0, Bhaderwah 3.0, Kishtwar 1.9, Padder minus 7.2, Kathua 3.3, Ramban 10.0, Reasi 2.9, Samba minus 0.3, Udhampur 0.2, Poonch 3.9 and Rajouri 0.9 degree Celsius. In the union territory of Ladakh, Leh recorded minus 12.4 and Kargil recorded minus 12.0 degrees Celsius.

Read More:

  1. Fresh Snowfall Blankets Kashmir Valley
  2. Zojila Freezes At -22°C, Sonamarg At -8.4°C As Bitter Cold Intensifies Across J&K, Ladakh
  3. Uttarakhand Gets Season's First Spell Of Snow

Jammu: A day after a few areas of Kashmir valley received snowfall, it is time for a cold wave to blow across Jammu and Kashmir amid dry weather prevailing in this union territory.

According to the Srinagar-based office of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather will remain dry and cold waves will grip the region. The IMD also reported no rainfall or snow till December 16. Meanwhile, the temperature continued to remain below zero degrees Celsius in Kashmir Valley and reduced significantly in Jammu as well.

Last night, the minimum temperature was recorded in Zojila pass, connecting Kashmir valley with Ladakh at minus 23.0 degrees Celsius. As per IMD Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir recorded minus 2.0 degree Celsius, Qazigund minus 1.4, Pahalgam minus 9.4, Kupwara minus 2.5, Kokernag minus 1.8, Gulmarg minus 9.6, Sonamarg minus 12.5, Anantnag minus 2.3, Khudwani minus 1.5, Ganderbal minus 3.7, Pulwama minus 3.0, Bandipora minus 4.1, Baramulla minus 1.3, Budgam minus 2.9, Kulgam minus 4.7, Shopian minus 4.7 and Larnoo minus 4.2 degree Celsius.

Zojila pass connecting Kashmir valley with Ladakh UT recorded a minimum temperature of 23.0 degrees Celsius. It was the lowest recorded temperature in the region last night.

In the Jammu region, Jammu recorded a minimum temperature of 4.5 degrees Celsius, Banihal 3.0, Batote 1.8, Katra 6.0, Bhaderwah 3.0, Kishtwar 1.9, Padder minus 7.2, Kathua 3.3, Ramban 10.0, Reasi 2.9, Samba minus 0.3, Udhampur 0.2, Poonch 3.9 and Rajouri 0.9 degree Celsius. In the union territory of Ladakh, Leh recorded minus 12.4 and Kargil recorded minus 12.0 degrees Celsius.

Read More:

  1. Fresh Snowfall Blankets Kashmir Valley
  2. Zojila Freezes At -22°C, Sonamarg At -8.4°C As Bitter Cold Intensifies Across J&K, Ladakh
  3. Uttarakhand Gets Season's First Spell Of Snow

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ISOLATED COLD WAVEJAMMU AND KASHMIRCOLD WAVE IN KASHMIR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.