Jammu & Kashmir Sees Spike In Militancy-Related Incidents In March, 4 Security Personnel Among 7 Killed

Srinagar: After a relatively calm start to 2025, Jammu and Kashmir experienced a notable increase in militancy-related incidents during March, resulting in a total of seven casualties.

While January witnessed three killings, including one security personnel, February recorded the same number of deaths, with two security personnel and one civilian killed. In contrast, March saw the deaths of four security personnel and three militants in four anti-militancy operations, according to J&K Police data.

According to J&K Police, on March 23, security forces engaged suspected militants in Saniyal village, Hiranagar sector, near the international border in Kathua district. The militants managed to escape, leaving behind a cache of arms, including magazines for US-made M4 carbines.

The second encounter, on March 29, resulted in a fierce gun battle, claiming the lives of four police personnel and injuring several others. Two militants were killed in this operation and security forces recovered arms and ammunition from the site. This marks the first instance where police suffered the highest number of casualties in a joint security operation involving the Army, elite PARA forces, and CRPF.

"The deceased police personnel were identified as Balvinder Singh (Selection Grade Constable), Tariq Ahmad (Selection Grade Constable), Jaswant Singh (Selection Grade Constable), and Jagbir Singh (Head Constable)," a police spokesperson said.

On March 31, a brief exchange of fire occurred between security forces and holed-up militants in the Panjtirthi area of Juthana village, Kathua district. The Indian Army, in a post on X, said, "Suspicious movement was observed on the night of March 31, leading to an exchange of fire. Search & Destroy Operations were launched at first light on April 1."

Earlier on March 17, a Pakistani militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Krumhoora village in the Zachaldara area of Kupwara district. Arms and ammunition, including an AK rifle, four magazines, grenades, and other materials, were recovered, according to the data.

Overall, 13 casualties have been recorded in 2025 so far. Among which, one was a civilian, seven were security personnel and remaining five were militants.

While the seven casualties in March 2025 represent a rise compared to earlier months, the figure remains significantly lower than that of previous years.