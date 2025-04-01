Jammu & Kashmir Sees Spike In Militancy-Related Incidents In March, 4 Security Personnel Among 7 Killed

Srinagar: After a relatively calm start to 2025, Jammu and Kashmir experienced a notable increase in militancy-related incidents during March, resulting in a total of seven casualties.
While January witnessed three killings, including one security personnel, February recorded the same number of deaths, with two security personnel and one civilian killed. In contrast, March saw the deaths of four security personnel and three militants in four anti-militancy operations, according to J&K Police data.
According to J&K Police, on March 23, security forces engaged suspected militants in Saniyal village, Hiranagar sector, near the international border in Kathua district. The militants managed to escape, leaving behind a cache of arms, including magazines for US-made M4 carbines.
The second encounter, on March 29, resulted in a fierce gun battle, claiming the lives of four police personnel and injuring several others. Two militants were killed in this operation and security forces recovered arms and ammunition from the site. This marks the first instance where police suffered the highest number of casualties in a joint security operation involving the Army, elite PARA forces, and CRPF.
"The deceased police personnel were identified as Balvinder Singh (Selection Grade Constable), Tariq Ahmad (Selection Grade Constable), Jaswant Singh (Selection Grade Constable), and Jagbir Singh (Head Constable)," a police spokesperson said.
On March 31, a brief exchange of fire occurred between security forces and holed-up militants in the Panjtirthi area of Juthana village, Kathua district. The Indian Army, in a post on X, said, "Suspicious movement was observed on the night of March 31, leading to an exchange of fire. Search & Destroy Operations were launched at first light on April 1."
Earlier on March 17, a Pakistani militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Krumhoora village in the Zachaldara area of Kupwara district. Arms and ammunition, including an AK rifle, four magazines, grenades, and other materials, were recovered, according to the data.
Overall, 13 casualties have been recorded in 2025 so far. Among which, one was a civilian, seven were security personnel and remaining five were militants.
While the seven casualties in March 2025 represent a rise compared to earlier months, the figure remains significantly lower than that of previous years.
According to the data, in March 2000, Jammu and Kashmir recorded a total of 171 casualties. Among the deceased, 51 were civilians, 14 were security force personnel, and 106 were militants.
In March 2005, the number of casualties fell to 116, including 42 civilians, nine security force personnel, and 64 militants. Also, there was one unidentified casualty.
The situation continued to improve in March 2010, with casualties dropping to 39. Of these, five were civilians, nine were security personnel, and 25 were militants.
In March 2015, the death toll further decreased to just nine, comprising two civilians, three security personnel, and four militants.
Meanwhile, in March 2020, 14 casualties were recorded, including four civilians, one security force personnel, and nine militants.
Over the past 25 years, March has witnessed several major militancy-related incidents. "On March 20, 2000, 35 Sikh villagers were killed in Anantnag district by unidentified gunmen who were reportedly wearing Indian Army fatigues. This incident is known as the Chittisinghpura Massacre. Three years later, on March 23, 2003, the Nadimarg Massacre occurred in Pulwama district, where 24 Kashmiri Pandits were killed by militants disguised in counterfeit military uniforms," the data reveals.
The data further highlights, "On March 13, 2013, militants launched an attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Bemina, Srinagar. The Srinagar attack resulted in the deaths of five CRPF personnel and two militants. More recently, on March 6, 2022, a grenade attack targeted a busy marketplace on Hari Singh High Street in Srinagar, injuring 24 people. Two of the injured later succumbed to their wounds at SMHS Hospital."
As of March 2025, the Jammu and Kashmir government claims that 76 militants are active in the region, including 59 foreign militants, from groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba. This marks a decrease from 91 active militants during the same period in 2024.
Furthermore, the Union Home Ministry has also reported a 70 percent decline in militancy-related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir since 2019.