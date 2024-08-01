ETV Bharat / state

Jammu And Kashmir: Security Forces Bust Militant Hideout In Rajouri; AK Rifle, Ammunition Recovered

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Amid a fresh spurt in militant attacks in Jammu region, security forces on Thursday claimed to have achieved a major success by busting a hideout of militants in Kalakot area of Rajouri district. Security forces also recovered an AK Rifle along with other ammunition from the hideout.

In a press statement issued in this regard, a police spokesperson said that the hideout was busted by a joint team of District Police Rajouri along with the Rashtriya Rifles unit of the Indian Army during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday in the upper reaches of Kalakot in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. An AK Rifle and other ammunition was recovered from the hideout, the spokesperson said.

The police spokesperson said that the Indian Army and the local police are conducting continuous search operations in Kalakot to root out militancy in the area. Following the recovery of the ammunition, police along with the Rashtriya Rifles of the Indian Army have launched a massive search operation for more possible recoveries. Further investigation is underway into the incident.