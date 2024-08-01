ETV Bharat / state

Jammu And Kashmir: Security Forces Bust Militant Hideout In Rajouri; AK Rifle, Ammunition Recovered

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 1, 2024, 10:24 AM IST

A spokesperson said that the militant hideout was busted during the intervening night of July 31 and Aug 1 in the upper reaches of Kalakot in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. During searches inside the hideout, an AK Rifle along with ammunition were recovered by the security forces.

Representational picture
Representational picture (ANI)

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Amid a fresh spurt in militant attacks in Jammu region, security forces on Thursday claimed to have achieved a major success by busting a hideout of militants in Kalakot area of Rajouri district. Security forces also recovered an AK Rifle along with other ammunition from the hideout.

In a press statement issued in this regard, a police spokesperson said that the hideout was busted by a joint team of District Police Rajouri along with the Rashtriya Rifles unit of the Indian Army during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday in the upper reaches of Kalakot in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. An AK Rifle and other ammunition was recovered from the hideout, the spokesperson said.

The police spokesperson said that the Indian Army and the local police are conducting continuous search operations in Kalakot to root out militancy in the area. Following the recovery of the ammunition, police along with the Rashtriya Rifles of the Indian Army have launched a massive search operation for more possible recoveries. Further investigation is underway into the incident.

Information regarding the identity of those involved in the arms recovery case is likely to be released soon.

Pertinently, the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel shot and killed a Pakistani intruder along the International Border in Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir on the intervening night of July 31 and August 1.

A BSF spokesperson said that the BSF troops stationed near the Border Out Post Khoara in the Samba sector detected suspicious activity of the intruder approaching the BSF fence adding the troops successfully neutralized the threat thereby foiling the infiltration attempt.

  1. Read more: Jammu Kashmir: Pakistani Intruder Shot Dead by BSF in Samba Sector
  2. J&K: 68 Killings Reported in First Seven Months of 2024: 17 Civilians, 17 Security Personnel, 34 Militants

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Amid a fresh spurt in militant attacks in Jammu region, security forces on Thursday claimed to have achieved a major success by busting a hideout of militants in Kalakot area of Rajouri district. Security forces also recovered an AK Rifle along with other ammunition from the hideout.

In a press statement issued in this regard, a police spokesperson said that the hideout was busted by a joint team of District Police Rajouri along with the Rashtriya Rifles unit of the Indian Army during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday in the upper reaches of Kalakot in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. An AK Rifle and other ammunition was recovered from the hideout, the spokesperson said.

The police spokesperson said that the Indian Army and the local police are conducting continuous search operations in Kalakot to root out militancy in the area. Following the recovery of the ammunition, police along with the Rashtriya Rifles of the Indian Army have launched a massive search operation for more possible recoveries. Further investigation is underway into the incident.

Information regarding the identity of those involved in the arms recovery case is likely to be released soon.

Pertinently, the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel shot and killed a Pakistani intruder along the International Border in Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir on the intervening night of July 31 and August 1.

A BSF spokesperson said that the BSF troops stationed near the Border Out Post Khoara in the Samba sector detected suspicious activity of the intruder approaching the BSF fence adding the troops successfully neutralized the threat thereby foiling the infiltration attempt.

  1. Read more: Jammu Kashmir: Pakistani Intruder Shot Dead by BSF in Samba Sector
  2. J&K: 68 Killings Reported in First Seven Months of 2024: 17 Civilians, 17 Security Personnel, 34 Militants

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MILITANT HIDEOUT RAJOURIRAJOURI MILITANT HIDEOUTJAMMU KASHMIRJAMMU KASHMIR MILITANCY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.