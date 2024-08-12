Jammu And Kashmir: Search Operation Continues On Day 3 After Two Soldiers, Civilian Killed In Anantnag Encounter

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Search operations by security forces in Kokernag area of Anantnag District of Jammu and Kashmir, continued for the third day on Monday after the killing of two soldiers and a civilian.

The encounter began on Saturday, resulting in the deaths of at least two soldiers and one civilian. Additional forces have been deployed to the Ahlan Gadole forest area to intensify the search efforts. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone VK Birdi confirmed last night that intelligence indicated militant movement in higher regions, leading to an exchange of gunfire during an operation in the Gagar-Mandu area.

The confrontation started on August 10 during a joint operation by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the CRPF. Havildar Dipak Kumar Yadav and Lance Naik Praveen Sharma were killed in the fighting. Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and the Indian Army have paid tribute to the fallen soldiers.

The current operation is in the same forest range where a significant encounter occurred last September, resulting in the deaths of two militants, including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Uzair Bashir Khan, as well as Sepoy Pradeep Patel, Major Aashish Dhonchak, J&K Police Deputy Superintendent Humayun Muzamil Bhat, and Colonel Manpreet Singh.

According to Jammu and Kashmir police data, the first seven months of 2024 saw 68 killings, a slight increase from 62 during the same period in 2023, but significantly lower than in previous years. The fatalities included 17 civilians, 17 security personnel, and 34 militants. This contrasts sharply with 2019, the deadliest year in the past decade, which recorded 231 deaths. Violence peaked in 2018 and 2019, with 218 and 231 total killings, respectively. Since then, the numbers have generally declined, with 2023 recording the lowest total of 62 deaths. Despite this year's modest rise, overall trends indicate a reduction in violence, with security forces adapting to changing militant tactics and focusing on the Jammu region.