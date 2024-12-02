J&K: Dogra Front Urges PM Modi To Expel Bangladeshi Ambassador over ‘Hindu Persecution’

Jammu: Activists from Dogra Front, a Jammu-based right-wing outfit, staged a protest here at Rani Park on Monday. Led by the outfit's president, Ashok Gupta, protesters condemned alleged atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh.

Dogra Front holds protest in Jammu (ETV Bharat)

Holding placards and raising slogans, the protesters demanded the closure of the Bangladesh embassy in India and called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expel the Bangladeshi ambassador.

During the demonstration, the activists burned an effigy of Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of the interim government of Bangladesh, accusing him of remaining silent on the plight of Hindus in Bangladesh.

Ashok Gupta, while addressing the gathering, said, “It is unacceptable that Hindus are being persecuted in Bangladesh while its government remains silent. India must take a firm stand over the plight of Hindus of Bangladesh.” Demanding immediate closure of the Bangladesh embassy, Gupta said: “India must expel Bangladeshi ambassador.”

Gupta also called for international intervention and urged human rights organisations to “address the situation of minorities in Bangladesh.”

The Dogra Front vowed to continue its protests until strong diplomatic action is taken to protect Hindus in Bangladesh. Moreover, the protesters urged the Indian government to “prioritize the safety and dignity of Hindus living abroad.”