Two Jammu and Kashmir Restaurant Owners Set Ablaze Building For Insurance Money, Arrested: Police

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In a shocking turn of events, two residents of Jammu and Kashmir's frontier Kupwara district have been arrested for allegedly setting fire to a building where a migrant worker from Bihar lost his life earlier this month, in a bid to claim the insurance money, police sources said.

The fire incident, which took place in Batergam village of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district, has left the community reeling with sorrow and outrage.

A police spokesperson said that on the intervening night of March 3rd and 4th, 2024, a fire incident occurred in Battergam, Kupwara, where a commercial building owned by Sanaullah Mir, son of Mukhta Mir, resident of Battergam, was set ablaze. One individual, Mohammad Feroz Alam, son of Taimur Alam, resident of Charaya Bihar, lost his life in the incident.

"In response, the Kupwara Police Station initiated proceedings under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). Subsequent inquiries uncovered that the fire was deliberately ignited by Abrar Ahmad Bhat, son of Gh Hassan Bhat, resident of Battergam, and Zakir Ahmad Bhat, son of Mohammad Afzal Bhat, resident of Gulgam," police said.

Consequently, a case (FIR No. 54/2024) has been registered under sections 302, 436, 420, and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), it said adding both accused individuals had fled from Jammu and Kashmir and sought refuge in Punjab. They were apprehended and brought back to Kupwara to face legal proceedings.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that they set the building ablaze with the intention of fraudulently obtaining money from the insurance company, added police. Kupwara police said that the team led by insp Ishaq SHO Kupwara under the supervision of Dysp Hqrs Kupwara are on job to unravel the facts in the case.

"Authorities are committed to ensuring justice for the victims and holding the perpetrators accountable for their actions. We urge the public to cooperate with law enforcement agencies in their efforts to maintain peace and security in the region," added the police spokesperson.

The fire incident and the police's shocking revelation about the motive of the fire leading to the migrant worker's demise has cast a somber shadow over the community, highlighting the dire consequences of such reckless actions.

The swift response of the Jammu and Kashmir police has been appreciated by the locals.