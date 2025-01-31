Jammu And Kashmir Records Peaceful January In Over Two Decades

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir recorded three killings in January 2025, marking the second most peaceful start to a year in the past two decades. According to official data, the region witnessed the deaths of one soldier and two militants in two separate incidents this month.

"The first incident occurred on January 20, when a soldier, identified as Pangala Kartheek, was killed in an encounter with militants in the Zaloora Gujjarpati forest area of Sopore in Baramulla district. Then, on January 30, Army troops foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, resulting in the killing of two militants," a senior Jammu and Kashmir Police official, told ETV Bharat on condition of anonymity.

"The 2025 figures are similar to those from January 2024, when one militant and two security people were killed. The only difference is that two infiltrators (militants) were killed this year, while two soldiers were killed last year," the official added.

According to J&K Police data, in January 2001, Jammu and Kashmir recorded 203 fatalities, including 64 civilians, 41 security personnel, and 98 militants. The following year, the number surged to 288, making it one of the deadliest Januarys in recent history. In contrast, January 2000 recorded zero killings.

"In the mid-2000s, the numbers began to decline as counterinsurgency operations intensified and the security grid strengthened. By 2010, total killings in January had dropped to 24. In the past five years, the figures have remained relatively low, fluctuating between three and 26," the data reveals.

The official claims that improved counter-insurgency operations, enlarged intelligence networks, and a decline in the recruitment of local militants have improved the security situation.

"Over time, there has been a notable improvement in the security situation. The dedication of security troops, better coordination, and increased public support have all played a significant role in achieving these reduced numbers," the source added, adding that "strong border security has made infiltration difficult."

The official also pointed out that while killings have declined and peace is taking root, sporadic infiltration attempts and isolated attacks remain a concern. "Even though we have come a long way, we still need to exercise caution. The threat still exists, and proactive steps are required to keep the peace," the official said.