J&K: Political Parties Condemn Move To Remove Chapter On Revered Sufi Saint Sheikh-ul-Alam From Textbook

Srinagar: Various political parties have expressed strong reactions to the decision of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (BOSE) to remove the chapter containing the biography of Kashmir's revered sufi saint Sheikh Ul Alam (RA) from the ninth grade textbook.

Tanvir Sadiq, JKNC spokesperson (ETV Bharat)

The CPI (M) and the People's Conference have termed the move as “cultural terrorism”, while the ruling party National Conference has assured that this chapter will not be removed from the textbooks.

National Conference Chief Spokesperson and MLA Zadibal, Tanvir Sadiq said that the Education Minister has directed the concerned authorities to rectify the issue immediately.

Talking to media persons in Srinagar, he said that the chapter containing Sheikh Alam (RA) will not be removed from the textbooks. The Education Minister has directed the Principal Secretary to correct the mistake found in the PDF version, he added.

Meanwhile, CPI (M) leader M Y Tarigami termed the move as extremely unfortunate and appealed Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to intervene so that the chapter is reinstated in the syllabus.

He added that it is unfortunate that the chapter on Sheikh ul Alam (RA) has been removed from the textbook. This is unacceptable for a society that is steeped in Sufi traditions, he said.

Calling the move “cultural terrorism”, Sajad Lone, Chairman of the People’s Conference, has also termed it as an attack on Kashmiri culture and values. “We all believe in Sheikh Ul Alam (RA) with devotion and people of all religions look up to him with respect,” Lone said.

He added that the teachings of Sheikh Ul Alam (RA) “are a beacon of light in these difficult times when the world is full of greed, hatred, and violence”.

Political and social circles have demanded immediate action on this issue, saying that the teachings of Sheikh Ul Alam (RA) are a beacon of light for Kashmiri society and it is imperative to uphold their position.

Who is Sheikh Ul Alam

Famous Kashmiri Sufi saint, mystic poet, and Islamic preacher, Sheikh-ul-Alam is also known by the title 'Alamdar-e-Kashmir' by the Muslims, and referred to as 'Nund Rushi' by the Hindus.