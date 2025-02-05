ETV Bharat / state

J&K Police Warns Media Outlets Against Glorifying Gangsters, Criminals

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Police has directed media outlets to refrain from “glorifying gangsters” on their platforms. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Jammu-Samba-Kathua range, Shiv Kumar Sharma, today chaired a meeting for crime control and action plan against criminals and gangsters. In the meeting, different aspects were discussed, including gangsters’ mode of activities, their financial support, weapons, vehicles, shelters, and modes of communication.

He directed police officers to take strict action against those who use different platforms to glorify gangsters and criminals. “The officers were instructed to take legal action against glorification and also requested the media to expose the network of gangsters and criminals who are spoiling our youth,” the DIG said in a statement.

On January 21, Sumit Jandyal alias Gataru, an alleged gangster was shot dead in Jammu, with some media outlets blaming Khauff gang for the murder. However, Jandyal’s family denied his affiliation with any gang. Interestingly, a few days ago, five members of the Khauff gang were arrested from New Delhi.

Meanwhile, police claimed to have solved the murder case of Sumit Jandyal by arresting 11 accused persons, including the shooters. They said the conspiracy to kill Jandyal was hatched outside the country, and efforts were on to deport the mastermind.