J&K Police Warns Media Outlets Against Glorifying Gangsters, Criminals

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Police has directed media outlets to refrain from “glorifying gangsters” on their platforms. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Jammu-Samba-Kathua range, Shiv Kumar Sharma, today chaired a meeting for crime control and action plan against criminals and gangsters. In the meeting, different aspects were discussed, including gangsters’ mode of activities, their financial support, weapons, vehicles, shelters, and modes of communication.
He directed police officers to take strict action against those who use different platforms to glorify gangsters and criminals. “The officers were instructed to take legal action against glorification and also requested the media to expose the network of gangsters and criminals who are spoiling our youth,” the DIG said in a statement.
On January 21, Sumit Jandyal alias Gataru, an alleged gangster was shot dead in Jammu, with some media outlets blaming Khauff gang for the murder. However, Jandyal’s family denied his affiliation with any gang. Interestingly, a few days ago, five members of the Khauff gang were arrested from New Delhi.
Meanwhile, police claimed to have solved the murder case of Sumit Jandyal by arresting 11 accused persons, including the shooters. They said the conspiracy to kill Jandyal was hatched outside the country, and efforts were on to deport the mastermind.
Jammu Police further reiterated its commitment to ending the gang menace, which is attempting to revive its presence in Jammu and adjoining districts.
Police have also warned the family members and relatives of gangsters not to harbour them. “Legal action will be taken against parents and family members of such gangsters and criminals,” the DIG said.
The DIG also directed the officers to strengthen the check posts and locate potential locations for them. “The officers should activate quick reaction teams to deal with any kind of emergency and monitor the activities of over-ground workers, history-sheeters, and trouble makers,” the statement reads.
