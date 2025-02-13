J&K Police Seize House For Sheltering Militants In South Kashmir

Kulgam: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday seized the residential house of Safdar Ali Dar in Modergam village of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, for allegedly providing shelter to militants. The house, which was completely damaged during a gunfight in 2024, was officially confiscated today under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967.

The property, registered under survey number 214 and khasra number 360, had been the site of an intense encounter last year. In the operation, Para Commando Lance Naik Pradeep Nain lost his life, while two militants—Adil Hussain Wani of Kutipora, Shopian, and Faisal Bashir Lone of Kanipora, Shopian—were killed. Both militants, according to the police, were hiding in the house when the gunfight broke out.

A police team visited the site and placed a signboard at the location, warning that the property cannot be sold or leased, and no one is permitted to purchase it.

Recently, the Jammu and Kashmir Police also seized a house in Chingam Frisal village, Kulgam, under similar provisions, after a gunfight last year resulted in the killing of five militants and a soldier. In Jammu and Kashmir, especially in the Valley, authorities have seized dozens of immovable assets, including residential houses, shopping malls, and land belonging to militants or individuals accused of providing shelter or logistical support to them. Moreover, Jammu and Kashmir Police have also seized properties and frozen the bank accounts of drug peddlers in the Valley as part of ongoing efforts to make Kashmir drug-free.