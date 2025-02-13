ETV Bharat / state

J&K Police Seize House For Sheltering Militants In South Kashmir

The confiscated house was completely damaged during a fierce gunfight last year. A soldier and two militants were killed during the encounter.

ETV Bharat
Representational Image (Representational Image)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 13, 2025, 6:30 PM IST

Kulgam: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday seized the residential house of Safdar Ali Dar in Modergam village of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, for allegedly providing shelter to militants. The house, which was completely damaged during a gunfight in 2024, was officially confiscated today under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967.

The property, registered under survey number 214 and khasra number 360, had been the site of an intense encounter last year. In the operation, Para Commando Lance Naik Pradeep Nain lost his life, while two militants—Adil Hussain Wani of Kutipora, Shopian, and Faisal Bashir Lone of Kanipora, Shopian—were killed. Both militants, according to the police, were hiding in the house when the gunfight broke out.

A police team visited the site and placed a signboard at the location, warning that the property cannot be sold or leased, and no one is permitted to purchase it.

Recently, the Jammu and Kashmir Police also seized a house in Chingam Frisal village, Kulgam, under similar provisions, after a gunfight last year resulted in the killing of five militants and a soldier. In Jammu and Kashmir, especially in the Valley, authorities have seized dozens of immovable assets, including residential houses, shopping malls, and land belonging to militants or individuals accused of providing shelter or logistical support to them. Moreover, Jammu and Kashmir Police have also seized properties and frozen the bank accounts of drug peddlers in the Valley as part of ongoing efforts to make Kashmir drug-free.

Read More:

  1. J&K: SIU Kupwara attaches plots of land of militant operating from Pakistan
  2. J&K: Residential House Worth Rs 1 Crore Attached Under NDPS Act In Anantnag

Kulgam: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday seized the residential house of Safdar Ali Dar in Modergam village of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, for allegedly providing shelter to militants. The house, which was completely damaged during a gunfight in 2024, was officially confiscated today under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967.

The property, registered under survey number 214 and khasra number 360, had been the site of an intense encounter last year. In the operation, Para Commando Lance Naik Pradeep Nain lost his life, while two militants—Adil Hussain Wani of Kutipora, Shopian, and Faisal Bashir Lone of Kanipora, Shopian—were killed. Both militants, according to the police, were hiding in the house when the gunfight broke out.

A police team visited the site and placed a signboard at the location, warning that the property cannot be sold or leased, and no one is permitted to purchase it.

Recently, the Jammu and Kashmir Police also seized a house in Chingam Frisal village, Kulgam, under similar provisions, after a gunfight last year resulted in the killing of five militants and a soldier. In Jammu and Kashmir, especially in the Valley, authorities have seized dozens of immovable assets, including residential houses, shopping malls, and land belonging to militants or individuals accused of providing shelter or logistical support to them. Moreover, Jammu and Kashmir Police have also seized properties and frozen the bank accounts of drug peddlers in the Valley as part of ongoing efforts to make Kashmir drug-free.

Read More:

  1. J&K: SIU Kupwara attaches plots of land of militant operating from Pakistan
  2. J&K: Residential House Worth Rs 1 Crore Attached Under NDPS Act In Anantnag

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KASHMIRMILITANCY IN KASHMIRHOUSE ATTACHEDUAPAHOUSE SEIZED IN KASHMIR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Disko Valley In Ladakh Where Bikers Explore Adventure & Artists Colourfully Sculpt The Land

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.