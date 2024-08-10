ETV Bharat / state

Jammu And Kashmir Police Releases Sketches Of Four Militants Hiding In Upper Reaches Of Kathua; Announces Rs 5 Lakh Bounty On Each

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 18 hours ago

In a post on X, a spokesperson for District Police Kathua said that the four terrorists were last seen in dhoks of Malhar, Bani and Seojdhar while announcing a reward of Rs 5 lakh on each terrorist for an actionable information, reports ETV Bharat's Mohd Ashraf Ganie.

Jammu And Kashmir Police Releases Sketches Of Four Militants Hiding In Upper Reaches Of Kathua
Jammu And Kashmir Police Releases Sketches Of Four Militants Hiding In Upper Reaches Of Kathua (X/@KathuaPolice)

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Amid back to back militant attacks in Jammu Range in the month of June-July, Jammu and Kashmir Police released sketches of another four militants in border district Kathua on Saturday and also announced a bounty of Rs 5 lakh each on the militants suspecting them to be hiding in the upper areas of dhoks of Malhar , Bani and Seojdhar of Kathua district.

“Kathua Police releases sketches of four terrorists who were last seen in dhoks of Malhar , Bani and Seojdhar. A reward of 05 lakhs on each terrorist for an actionable information. Anyone with credible information of terrorists will also be suitably rewarded,” a spokesperson for District Police Kathua said in a post on X while putting sketches of the four militants.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have also asked the public to report any sightings or movements of these terrorists to police. Earlier Police had released the sketch of a militant involved in the attack on the bus in Reasi and announced a reward of Rs 20 lakh for information about the militant.

Police had also released sketches of four militants involved in two attacks in Doda and announced a reward of Rs 20 lakh on each for information leading to their arrest.

It is pertinent to mention that on 8 July five army soldiers were killed and five were injured in an ambush by militants in border district Kathua.

  1. Read more: J&K Police Release Sketches of 3 Terrorists Involved in Doda Attacks, Announce Rs 5 Lakh Reward For Each
  2. Out On Bail, Hizbul Mujahideen Militant Involved In 2019 Grenade Attack Goes Missing In Jammu And Kashmir; High Alert Issued

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Amid back to back militant attacks in Jammu Range in the month of June-July, Jammu and Kashmir Police released sketches of another four militants in border district Kathua on Saturday and also announced a bounty of Rs 5 lakh each on the militants suspecting them to be hiding in the upper areas of dhoks of Malhar , Bani and Seojdhar of Kathua district.

“Kathua Police releases sketches of four terrorists who were last seen in dhoks of Malhar , Bani and Seojdhar. A reward of 05 lakhs on each terrorist for an actionable information. Anyone with credible information of terrorists will also be suitably rewarded,” a spokesperson for District Police Kathua said in a post on X while putting sketches of the four militants.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have also asked the public to report any sightings or movements of these terrorists to police. Earlier Police had released the sketch of a militant involved in the attack on the bus in Reasi and announced a reward of Rs 20 lakh for information about the militant.

Police had also released sketches of four militants involved in two attacks in Doda and announced a reward of Rs 20 lakh on each for information leading to their arrest.

It is pertinent to mention that on 8 July five army soldiers were killed and five were injured in an ambush by militants in border district Kathua.

  1. Read more: J&K Police Release Sketches of 3 Terrorists Involved in Doda Attacks, Announce Rs 5 Lakh Reward For Each
  2. Out On Bail, Hizbul Mujahideen Militant Involved In 2019 Grenade Attack Goes Missing In Jammu And Kashmir; High Alert Issued

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KATHUA POLICE MILITANT SKETCHESKASHMIRJAMMU KASHMIR POLICEJK POLICE MILITANT SKETCHES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.