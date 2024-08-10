ETV Bharat / state

Jammu And Kashmir Police Releases Sketches Of Four Militants Hiding In Upper Reaches Of Kathua; Announces Rs 5 Lakh Bounty On Each

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Amid back to back militant attacks in Jammu Range in the month of June-July, Jammu and Kashmir Police released sketches of another four militants in border district Kathua on Saturday and also announced a bounty of Rs 5 lakh each on the militants suspecting them to be hiding in the upper areas of dhoks of Malhar , Bani and Seojdhar of Kathua district.

“Kathua Police releases sketches of four terrorists who were last seen in dhoks of Malhar , Bani and Seojdhar. A reward of 05 lakhs on each terrorist for an actionable information. Anyone with credible information of terrorists will also be suitably rewarded,” a spokesperson for District Police Kathua said in a post on X while putting sketches of the four militants.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have also asked the public to report any sightings or movements of these terrorists to police. Earlier Police had released the sketch of a militant involved in the attack on the bus in Reasi and announced a reward of Rs 20 lakh for information about the militant.