ETV Bharat / state

Jammu And Kashmir: Police Raid Several Locations Of Banned Organisations In Anantnag

Anantnag: Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Wednesday conducted extensive raids across the district as part of an ongoing investigation to dismantle terror-linked networks and curb unlawful activities, an official said.

A spokesperson for the District Police Anantnag said that the coordinated searches targeted residences, shops, and premises of individuals suspected of having links with banned organizations.

Among the places raided by the police include the residence of Ashaq Hussain Narchor at Mattan Chowk, Anantnag belonging to Tehreek-e-Huriyat, residence of Fayaz Ahmad Dass of Tehreek-e-Huriyat, resident of Waghama Bijbehara, residence of Mohd Rafiq Dar (Tehreek-e-Huriyat), a resident of Satkipora, Srigufwara, residence of Ghulam Nabi Sumji in Bijbehara town belonging to banned organisation Muslim Conference, residence of Manzoor Ahmad Misger in Kadipora, Anantnag belonging to Muslim Conference, residences of Mukthar Ahmad Sofi and Mukthar Ahmad Waza in Malaknag, Kadipora, Anantnag belonging to Jammu Kashmir People's League.