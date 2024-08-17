ETV Bharat / state

Jammu And Kashmir Police Officer Found Dead In Srinagar

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 17, 2024, 12:12 PM IST

Updated : Aug 17, 2024, 12:21 PM IST

The assistant sub-inspector of the Jammu and Kashmir Police was found dead inside his room in Ahmad Nagar area on the outskirts of Srinagar on Saturday morning. He was rushed to the hospital by his colleagues where he was declared dead by the doctors.

Representational picture
Representational picture (ANI)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): An assistant sub-inspector with the Jammu and Kashmir police was found dead in his room in the Ahmad Nagar area of Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

The officer, identified as Mohammad Shafi, was discovered unconscious in his room by a senior police official. Emergency services were immediately contacted, and Shafi was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival, officials said.

Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. It was not immediately known whether the cop ended his life by suicide or there were other factors leading to his death. It was also not clear whether the police officer died a natural death or it was a case of murder.

The District Police Srinagar also did not update about the incident on its official X handle where it usually updates about criminal cases.

Pertinently, the Jammu and Kashmir was in news recently after 50 of its personnel were awarded by the Government of India for their exemplary service while fighting.

As per the list of the Government of India, the awards include Medal for Gallantry (GM), President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) and Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) on the eve of the 78th Independence Day, which was celebrated on August 15 across the country.

  1. Read more: Chhattisgarh: Man Dies By Suicide After Killing Live-In Partner, Co-Accused House Owner Held
  2. Woman Doctor Murder Case: IMA Gives 48-Hour Ultimatum, Warns of Nationwide Protests

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): An assistant sub-inspector with the Jammu and Kashmir police was found dead in his room in the Ahmad Nagar area of Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

The officer, identified as Mohammad Shafi, was discovered unconscious in his room by a senior police official. Emergency services were immediately contacted, and Shafi was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival, officials said.

Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. It was not immediately known whether the cop ended his life by suicide or there were other factors leading to his death. It was also not clear whether the police officer died a natural death or it was a case of murder.

The District Police Srinagar also did not update about the incident on its official X handle where it usually updates about criminal cases.

Pertinently, the Jammu and Kashmir was in news recently after 50 of its personnel were awarded by the Government of India for their exemplary service while fighting.

As per the list of the Government of India, the awards include Medal for Gallantry (GM), President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) and Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) on the eve of the 78th Independence Day, which was celebrated on August 15 across the country.

  1. Read more: Chhattisgarh: Man Dies By Suicide After Killing Live-In Partner, Co-Accused House Owner Held
  2. Woman Doctor Murder Case: IMA Gives 48-Hour Ultimatum, Warns of Nationwide Protests
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2024, 12:21 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JAMMU KASHMIR POLICEKASHMIRPOLICE OFFICER BODY SRINAGARJAMMU KASHMIR POLICE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Boeing Starliner Astronauts: What 6 Months In Space May Do To Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore's Perception Of Time

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis Props Up Challenge To Regional Communal Peace

First Turbines Of India-Funded Mega Dam In Bhutan Start Operating

China's Growing 'Robotaxi' Fleet Sparks Concern, Wonder On Streets

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.