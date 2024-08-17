Jammu And Kashmir Police Officer Found Dead In Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): An assistant sub-inspector with the Jammu and Kashmir police was found dead in his room in the Ahmad Nagar area of Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

The officer, identified as Mohammad Shafi, was discovered unconscious in his room by a senior police official. Emergency services were immediately contacted, and Shafi was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival, officials said.

Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. It was not immediately known whether the cop ended his life by suicide or there were other factors leading to his death. It was also not clear whether the police officer died a natural death or it was a case of murder.

The District Police Srinagar also did not update about the incident on its official X handle where it usually updates about criminal cases.

