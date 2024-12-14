Jammu And Kashmir Police Files Chargesheet Against Seven In Militancy Case

Jammu: For providing logistic and other support to militants, Jammu and Kashmir police in Doda have filed a chargesheet against seven individuals, including a Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) based militant Muhammad Amin Bhat alias Khubaib, who hails from Phagsoo area of Thathri in district Doda.

The chargesheet was presented before the NIA court in Doda.

SSP Doda Sandeep Mehta, in a statement said that the accused have been overtly or covertly supporting the militant outfits in the district by providing them food and other logistics support.

“The first case, registered under FIR No. 67/2024 at Gandoh Police Station, involves three accused: Safder Ali, Mubashar Hussain and Sajad Ahmad, all residents of Tanta, tehsil Kahara, district Doda. They have been charged under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 307, 120-B, 121, 122, and 326, as well as Sections 7 and 27 of the Arms Act and several provisions of the UAPA. The case has been investigated by SP(PC), Doda,” SSP Sandeep Mehta said.

“In the second case, registered under FIR No. 101/2024 at Police Station Bhaderwah, the chargesheet names four individuals, including Mohd Rafi of Trown and Mohd Amin Bhata alias Khubaib of Phagsoo and currently residing in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK). Charges have been framed under section 122, 382, 409, and 166 of IPC, as well as Sections 13, 18, 18-B, 23, 38, 39 the UAPA, along with Sections 7, and 25 of the Indian Arms Act. Specific individuals are also charged under Sections 409 and 166 of the IPC and the case was investigated by SDPO Bhaderwah,” the SSP added.

The individuals involved in the first case were arrested after June 12 incident at Kota top in Tanta area of Gundoh, where militants were allegedly provided support by these individuals. Subsequently, three militants were killed in the Sinoo forests of Gundoh on June 26 this year.