J&K Police Initiate Action Against Habitual Drug Peddlers To Curb Illegal Trafficking

Srinagar: As many as 53 history sheets against habitual drug peddlers have been opened in Srinagar to curb illegal drug trafficking.

The move, according to a Police official, is aimed at monitoring and dismantling organised drug networks operating in the region.

The persons identified in the history sheets have a well-documented criminal history, with repeated involvement in drug-related offences, particularly under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official added.

“Their activities have primarily revolved around the illicit trade and distribution of narcotics with a concerning impact on the youth of Srinagar,” he said.

According to police, the drug peddlers have continued their illegal operations, posing a persistent threat to public safety and order despite multiple arrests and legal actions against them.