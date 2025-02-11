J&K Police Initiate Action Against Habitual Drug Peddlers To Curb Illegal Trafficking

Srinagar: As many as 53 history sheets against habitual drug peddlers have been opened in Srinagar to curb illegal drug trafficking.
The move, according to a Police official, is aimed at monitoring and dismantling organised drug networks operating in the region.
The persons identified in the history sheets have a well-documented criminal history, with repeated involvement in drug-related offences, particularly under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official added.
“Their activities have primarily revolved around the illicit trade and distribution of narcotics with a concerning impact on the youth of Srinagar,” he said.
According to police, the drug peddlers have continued their illegal operations, posing a persistent threat to public safety and order despite multiple arrests and legal actions against them.
“Many of them who are still behind bars are also implicated in a range of other criminal activities, including fraud, assault and organized drug trafficking. This underscores their status as repeat offenders,” the official said.
The initiative, according to a Police official, is part of intensified anti-drug operations by the Police in Srinagar aimed at eliminating the drug menace from society.
“Jammu and Kashmir Police remains committed to its mission of ensuring a drug-free environment and urges the public to support these efforts by reporting any suspicious activities related to drug trafficking,” said the official.
The Police urged people to contact the police through the official helpline number 9596770550 for information on drug dealers and peddlers in Srinagar.