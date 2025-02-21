ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir: Police, CRPF Review Security Preparedness In Joint Meeting

With summer approaching, IGP Kashmir V K Birdi reviewed security readiness during a joint security review meeting in north Kashmir’s Baramulla.

author img

By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : Feb 21, 2025, 12:46 PM IST

Baramulla: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone, Vidhi Kumar Birdi, visited Baramulla to assess the joint security preparedness and operational coordination between the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). He also chaired a joint high-level security review meeting at District Police Lines (DPL) Baramulla, where senior officers from the Police and the CRPF discussed security measures, enhanced coordination, joint resource utilisation, operational efficiency, and emerging challenges in the union territory.

During the meeting, Birdi commended the efforts of both the security agencies in maintaining law and order in the region. He also stressed the need for continued collaboration to strengthen the security framework.

The IGP also reviewed the preparedness and capabilities of the Special Operations Group (SOG). Acknowledging their critical role in counter-terror operations, he expressed satisfaction with their "high level of training and professionalism". Discussions also included the summer operation strategy, outlining key security tactics and contingency plans for the upcoming season.

On the occasion, IGP Birdi praised the "dedication and professionalism of the security personnel", emphasising the importance of sustained collaboration and proactive measures to counter evolving security challenges.

Among others, the meeting was attended by senior officers, including DIG North Kashmir Range Maqsood-ul-Zaman, DIG CRPF R.S. Rawat, SSP Baramulla Gurinderpal Singh, and other key officials responsible for security in the region.

