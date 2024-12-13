ETV Bharat / state

Jammu and Kashmir Police Busts Job Scam Syndicate Targeting Unemployed Youth

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police has unearthed a well-organised syndicate who were trapping unemployed youth on the false promise of securing them jobs against money in Kashmir.

A police official said that the case came to the fore after they investigated a job fraud scam following a complaint lodged by Mohd Maqbool Dar at Police Station Kupwara.

Sources said that Jammu and Kashmir is faced with the highest unemployment rate of 32 per cent among jobseekers in the 15-29 age group. The complainant alleged that Zahoor Ahmad Ganaie, son of Gh Rasool Ganaie, a resident of Dogerpora Kalaroos along with some more persons defrauded unemployed individuals by falsely promising them government jobs in the health department in exchange for money and taking original educational certificates.

Dar, according to the police, paid Rs 15,000 and submitted his wife’s original educational certificates to the accused, who assured him of securing a government job for her.

The police official said Ganaie called the complainant and his wife to the District Hospital Kupwara, claiming that they would receive the engagement order there.