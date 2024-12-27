ETV Bharat / state

Jammu And Kashmir Police Book Three Drug Peddlers, Habitual Offender

Three notorious drug smugglers have been booked under the NDPS Act, while a habitual fraudster has been detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Jammu And Kashmir Police Book Three Drug Peddlers, Habitual Offender
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : 39 minutes ago

Anantnag: Jammu and Kashmir Police have booked three "notorious" drug smugglers under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and detained a fraudster under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, officials said.

According to a police statement, “Three notorious drug smugglers have been booked under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act, while a habitual fraudster has been detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA).”

Zubair Ahmad Ganie, son of Mohammad Ramzan Ganie, resident of Gund Bagh Seer Hamdan, booked under PIT NDPS Act, is involved in Case FIR No. 04/2024 under the NDPS Act at Police Station Mattan, where a significant quantity of contraband was seized.

Bashir Ahmad Khan, son of Mohammad Yousuf Khan, resident of Gopalpora Mattan, booked under NDPS, is implicated in Case FIR No. 89/2024 under the NDPS Act at Police Station Mattan in south Kashmir.

Sartaj Ahmad Bhat, son of Abdul Rashid Bhat, resident of Tulkhan, Bijbehara, involved in Case FIR No. 14/2024 under the NDPS Act at Police Station Bijbehara, booked under the same act.

Additionally, Anantnag Police has detained a notorious fraudster and habitual offender Bilal Ahmad Lone alias Dr. Bilal, son of Mohammad Akbar Lone, resident of Maratgam, Handwara, under the PSA. Police claimed that Bilal is notorious for his involvement in multiple fraudulent activities and has caused significant Public distress.

“These actions aim to disrupt Drug trafficking networks and deter habitual offenders from continuing their illegal activities,” a police spokesperson added.

