Jammu and Kashmir Police Attaches Property of 5 Pakistan Based Militant Handlers in Baramulla

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir): Continuing the offensive against militancy in Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have attached 9 Kanals of land belonging to five militant handlers based in Pakistan, in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

In a statement issued in this regard, a spokesperson for District Police Baramulla said that Police in Baramulla after obtaining attachment order passed by the court attached properties (9 Kanals) land worth crore belonging to five terror handlers based in Pakistan. The accused have been identified as Bashir Ah Ganie son of Gh Ahmad of Tilgam, Mehraj ud din Lone son of Fata Mohd of Khargam, Ghulam Mohd Yatoo son of Gh Ahmad of Tilgam, Ab Rehman Bhat son of Mohd Subhan of Wanigam Payeen and Ab Rashid Lone son of Gh Mohiuddin of Satreseeran.

Reports said that the action was taken under sections of 83 CRPC and has been linked with case FIR No.04/2008 u/s 2/3 EIMCO Act,7/25 Indian Arms Act,13 UA (P) Act of PS Kreeri.

The attachment comes nearly two weeks after District Police Baramulla declared terror handler namely Gh Hassan Reshi son of Assadullah Reshi, a resident of Baderkoot as Proclaimed Offender who is presently in Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, on June 12 also, eight terror handlers were declared proclaimed offenders by Police in Baramulla. This came four days after District Police Baramulla attached properties of 2 terror handlers based in Pakistan, worth crore in Baramulla.

Pertinently, three terrorists were neutralized in an encounter with security forces on Wednesday in the Gandoh, Bhaderwah sector of district Doda in Jammu and Kashmir with the search operation still underway to find the hidden terrorists, arms, and ammunition.