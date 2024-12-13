ETV Bharat / state

Jammu And Kashmir Police Attach Property Linked To Kulgam Terrorists' Shelter

The Jammu and Kashmir Police attached property in Chenigam under UAPA, linked to the sheltering of four terrorists, who were killed, on July 6, 2014.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday attached immovable property under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967 UAPA at Chenigam, Frisal area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, where four terrorists were neutralised on July 2024
Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday attached immovable property under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967 UAPA at Chenigam, Frisal area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, where four terrorists and a soldier were killed on July 6, 2024

In a significant move to counter-terrorism, the Kulgam Police have attached a single-storey house under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA). The property is registered in the name of Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat, the son of Mohammad Akbar Bhat, a resident of Chenigam in the Frisal area, and spans 10 marlas of land, according to an official spokesperson.

According to the police statement, the attachment is linked to case FIR No. 53/2024 of Police Station Yaripora and was carried out in the presence of a duly constituted police team and the Executive Magistrate, ensuring full compliance with legal protocols.

This action was taken in connection with the sheltering of terrorists. On July 6, 2024, four terrorists, who were hiding in the said house, were killed by security forces during an encounter.

