Jammu Kashmir Police Arrest Two Drug Peddlers, Contraband Substance Seized

Anantnag: Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered narcotic substances from their possession here in south Kashmir, officials said. The action is part of their continuing war against the drug menace in the region.
According to officials, Police Station Mattan received specific input from reliable sources that one Farooq Ahmad Kumar, son of Mohd Subhan Kumar, a resident of Khul Chohar, Mattan was involved in drug peddling and had hoarded a large quantity of narcotics in his house.
A case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act was registered in Police Station Mattan, and an investigation was initiated. A team comprising Anantnag Police and the concerned executive magistrate carried out a search operation of the said house, police said.
“Nearly 10 KGs of Charas powder Rs. 2,16,650 were recovered during the search. The owner of the house was arrested and contraband substances seized,” police said. “Further investigation is underway.”
In a separate operation, a police team from Police Station Pahalgam set up a checkpoint at Langabal Pahalgam, where they apprehended Shahrukh Ahmad Sheikh, son of Mohd Ramzan Sheikh, a resident of Sheikh Mohalla Sallar. Police recovered 120 grams of Charas from his possession. A case was registered at Police Station Pahalgam, and the accused was arrested. The seized contraband has been taken into custody.
