Jammu Kashmir Police Arrest Two Drug Peddlers, Contraband Substance Seized

Anantnag: Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered narcotic substances from their possession here in south Kashmir, officials said. The action is part of their continuing war against the drug menace in the region.

According to officials, Police Station Mattan received specific input from reliable sources that one Farooq Ahmad Kumar, son of Mohd Subhan Kumar, a resident of Khul Chohar, Mattan was involved in drug peddling and had hoarded a large quantity of narcotics in his house.

A case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act was registered in Police Station Mattan, and an investigation was initiated. A team comprising Anantnag Police and the concerned executive magistrate carried out a search operation of the said house, police said.