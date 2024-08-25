Srinagar: The Counter Intelligence (CI) wing of Jammu and Kashmir police announced on Saturday a cash reward of Rs 3 lakh for information leading to the arrest of a wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant commander and handler, who is accused of radicalizing and recruiting youth in Jammu and Kashmir for militancy-related activities.

According to an official statement issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the accused is a Pakistan-based militant commander, known by the aliases Sumama, Illyas, and Babar, and is associated with the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit. The suspect is being sought in connection with a case registered under FIR number 02/2024 at the Police Station CI Kashmir. He faces charges under several sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code, including sections 13, 38, 39, 40 UA(P) Act, and 120-B IPC.

Jammu and Kashmir Police Announce 3 Lakh Cash Reward For Information On Wanted Pakistani Lashkar Militant (J&K Police)

The police statement detailed the activities of the wanted militant, alleging that he is responsible for radicalizing, motivating, and recruiting vulnerable youth in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

He, according to the police, reportedly uses various social media platforms, including encrypted messaging applications, to target and indoctrinate potential recruits. The suspect is also accused of using Kashmiri residents as couriers to funnel funds to various militant organizations to support their operations in the region.

"The CI Kashmir has declared a cash reward of Rs 3 Lakh for any information leading to the arrest or apprehension of the above-mentioned Pakistan-based commander and handler of the proscribed militant organization LeT," the police statement said. "If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of the terrorist commander, they can share it through the provided phone number and address. The identity of the informer will be kept confidential."

Meanwhile, the police have urged the public to come forward with any information that could assist in apprehending the suspect, emphasizing that the reward will be granted for credible leads.