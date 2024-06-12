Jammu and Kashmir People Should Place Their Trust in Police: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday emphasized the commitment of the administration and security forces to continue their efforts until militancy and its supporters are completely eradicated from the region.

Addressing a gathering at the Folk Festival organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Arts, Culture, and Languages at Tagore Hall in Srinagar, Sinha urged the public to remain calm and trust in the authorities.

"There is significant anger among the people following the recent attack in Reasi, which resulted in the death of nine individuals and left 33 injured. However, the people of Jammu and Kashmir should place their trust and confidence in the police and security agencies,” Sinha said.

He acknowledged the natural response of anger but stressed the importance of having faith in the bravery, courage, and intelligence of the police and security forces. The administration, he reiterated, is determined to uproot terrorism and its backers from the soil of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sinha also called on artists to play their part in the fight against terrorism by using their art to oppose and eradicate it. The recent attack in Reasi district on June 10 resulted in the death of nine pilgrims, including the bus driver, and injured 33 others.