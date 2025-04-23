Jaipur Man On Leave To Attend Friend's Wedding, Among Dead In Pahalgam

Jaipur: Little did Neeraj Udhwani's family know that his leisure trip to Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir would turn out to be his last.

Neeraj was among those killed in a terrorist attack at Pahalgam on Tuesday. A resident of Forest View Residency in Malviya Nagar, he used to work in Dubai and had come to attend a friend's wedding in Shimla. Neeraj came home and left for Shimla where he attended the wedding. As he had a few days' leave left, he went to Pahalgam with his wife only to fall victim to terrorists' bullets.

Neeraj's uncle Dinesh Udhwani said Neeraj was married two years back at Bhanwar Singh Palace in Pushkar. Neeraj's elder brother Kishore is a government officer. "Neeraj had last come home on leave on Makar Sankranti. This time he had come for his friend's wedding," Dinesh said. He said Neeraj's wife Aayushi was in a hotel at the time of the attack and informed his family about the incident. Neeraj's body will be brought back to Jaipur on Wednesday.

This is not the first time natives of Rajasthan have fallen victim to terrorists' bullets. On June 10, 2024, four people from Jaipur were killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. A child was also among them. The deceased were identified as Pooja, Pawan, Mamta, Rajendra and Kittu, residents of Harmara and Chaumun in Jaipur. On May 18, 2024, terrorists attacked a couple from Jaipur at a resort in Yaner in Pahalgam. Farah and Tabrez from Jaipur were injured in the firing.

Similarly, on June 2, 2022, terrorists had killed a bank manager in Jammu and Kashmir. Bank manager Vijay Kumar was a resident of Bhagwan village under Nohar police station of ​​Hanumangarh district.