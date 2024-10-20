ETV Bharat / state

Jammu And Kashmir: Nearly 19 Percent Of Jammu Population Diabetic, Study Reveals

Jammu: The overall prevalence of diabetes in Jammu is 18.9 per cent, with an alarming 26.5 per cent in urban areas and 14.5 per cent in rural areas, a study had revealed.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), in collaboration with the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation (MDRF), has released critical data from the ICMR-India Diabetes (ICMR-INDIAB) national study, which includes data for Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

This first-of-its-kind study in the region also revealed that 10.8 per cent of the population in Jammu is affected by prediabetes, with 13.4 per cent and 9.3 per cent in the urban and rural areas respectively, emphasising the urgent need for action against the growing burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in the region.

According to the study, 40 per cent of individuals had undiagnosed diabetes and the overall prevalence of hypertension, generalised obesity, and abdominal obesity in Jammu is 27.1 per cent, 41.7 per cent and 62.7 per cent, respectively.

Releasing the data at a function here, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the ICMR-INDIAB study is a landmark study, as it is the first representative research providing authentic epidemiological data on diabetes, prediabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia, and obesity across various states and union territories (UTs) of India.

“The data obtained through the ICMR INDIAB study in Jammu will help to estimate the health burden due to diabetes, prediabetes and metabolic NCDs, assess the level of diabetes control among individuals with self-reported diabetes and help in shifting the focus to the prevention and control of diabetes and other NCDs in the union territory of Jammu," he said.