Jammu And Kashmir: NC, PDP, PC Welcome High Court Ruling On Denial Of Passport To Militants' Kin

Srinagar: Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have welcomed the verdict of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh that a person cannot be denied a passport based solely on a family member's involvement in militancy.

The verdict, pronounced on Tuesday, came in response to a petition filed by Mohammad Amir Malik, a 29-year-old graduate from Shagan village in Ramban, who had been denied a passport due to his brother’s militant background and his father’s alleged role as an overground worker (OGW) for a militant group.

Justice M.A. Chowdhary, delivering the judgment, emphasized that an individual’s fundamental rights cannot be curtailed based on family associations. “Merely because the petitioner’s brother was a terrorist and his father is an OGW, he cannot be deprived of his fundamental right guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution,” Chowdhary said in his ruling.

Major political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have praised the ruling. According to the parties, the ruling is an important step in protecting people's rights and stopping discrimination.

Tanvir Sadiq, spokesperson for the National Conference (NC) and MLA from Zadibal, called the ruling a significant affirmation of personal freedoms. “Every citizen must be judged on their own conduct,” he said. “Justice must be rooted in fairness, and the National Conference remains committed to protecting constitutional rights and dignity for all.”