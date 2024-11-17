ETV Bharat / state

J&K: Fissures Deepen As Congress Backtracks On Article 370 Resolution, Puts Pressure On NC

Srinagar: Fissures appear to have widened between the National Conference (NC) and the Congress, raising doubts about the future of their alliance in Jammu and Kashmir.

At the heart of the discord is the resolution on Article 370 passed by the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly last week. The Omar Abdullah-led government introduced the resolution advocating for the restoration of the region’s special status in the first session of the House.

Legislators from the Congress, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Sajad Lone supported the resolution. However, the Congress denied backing the resolution, giving opposition parties ammunition to target the government.

The denial came after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) highlighted the Congress’s support for the resolution during the election campaign in Maharashtra. While the NC feels this U-turn has left the party in an embarrassing situation, it does not see an immediate threat to the alliance.

The coming urban and rural body elections, coupled with public perception, seem to be influencing the coalition’s continuity despite the public fallout.

The Congress, though not a part of the government after rejecting a single cabinet berth despite having seven legislators, continues to extend external support. Within the NC, this is perceived as the Congress’s attempt to distance itself from the government and avoid political risks across the country, particularly at the national level.

“Congress is undecided over its Kashmir policy,” said an NC leader, seeking anonymity. “This confusion led to their worst-ever performance in the J&K Assembly elections. In contrast, the BJP has a clear agenda, and they are reaping the benefits of their policy on Kashmir in elections elsewhere in the county,” he added.

In the last election, Congress suffered a significant setback, securing only seven seats. This marked a decline from the 17 seats it held in Jammu and Kashmir in Assembly Elections in 2008.