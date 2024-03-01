Jammu and Kashmir: 2 Minor Girls Injured in Low-Intensity Explosion in Rajouri

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 16 minutes ago

Minor Girls Injured in Low-Intensity Explosion in Rajouri on Thursday.

The police team and Rashtriya Rifles troops launched a joint cordon and search operation in the Rajouri district that led to the recovery of over two dozen detonators.

Rajouri(Jammu and Kashmir): Two minor girls were injured in a low-intensity explosion at a village in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, following which security forces recovered over two dozen detonators from the spot.

The two victims sustained injuries to their hands after they fiddled with some unidentified substance while returning from school in the village of Doongi-Brahmana on Thursday in the late hours.

In the wake of the incident, police and Rashtriya Rifles troops launched a joint cordon and search operation in the village, leading to the recovery of over two dozen detonators.

According to sources, the two girls were returning home from school and started playing with explosives lying on the road, and as soon as they picked them up, the explosives exploded, causing injuries to both girls' hands.

Soon after the incident, both of them went to the Civil Hospital doctors for first aid; thereafter, they were referred to GMC Rajouri. The police have started a prompt investigation while they are trying to find out what kind of explosive material was on the road.

Initially, it was suspected that the girls had suffered burn injuries due to the bursting of crackers; after that, the depth of the injuries pointed towards a low-intensity explosion.

TAGGED:

Jammu and KashmirTwo Minor Girls Injured in BlastLow intensity explosion in Rajouri

