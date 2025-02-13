ETV Bharat / state

Thousands Bid Farewell To Captain Karamjit Singh Bakshi In Jharkhand's Hazaribagh

Captain Bakshi's body was taken to Muktidham in a decorated Army truck where it was cremated with full military honours.

The Army truck carrying the body of Capt Karamjit Singh Bakshi (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 13, 2025, 4:35 PM IST

Hazaribagh: The mortal remains of Captain Karamjit Singh Bakshi, who was martyred in an IED blast along the Line of Control in Akhnoor sector of Jammu and Kashmir, was consigned to flames here amid cries of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Jab Tak Suraj Chand Rahega Karamjit Singh Bakshi Tera Naam Rahega'.

People lined roads and rooftops, showering flowers as the convoy carrying the body of Captain Bakshi passed. Many people carried placards bearing his image, while others held aloft the Tricolour in silent tribute. Business establishments remained closed in the town as a mark of respect for the braveheart. Captain Bakshi's body was taken to Muktidham in a decorated Army truck where it was cremated with full military honours. Captain Bakshi's father Ajnindar Singh lit the funeral pyre as people bid a tearful adieu to the departed soul amid cries of 'Jo Bole So Nihaal.. Sat Sri Akal'. Earlier, the Tricolour wrapped around the coffin in which Captain Bakshi's body was carried to his hometown, was handed over by Army personnel to his mother Neelu Bakshi.

Army Personnel in reverse arms march to Muktidham (ETV Bharat)

Hazaribagh Deputy Commissioner Nancy Sahay, SP Arvind Kumar Singh, Sadar MLA Pradeep Prasad and a large number of officials from the district administration were present. Secretary of Gurudwara Singh Sabha Devendra Singh Bagga said that martyrs always remain alive in the hearts of people. "The son of the Sikh community gave the supreme sacrifice for the country," he said.

Captain Bakshi was set to get married on April 5. He was on leave in Hazaribagh 10 days back to prepare for the wedding. As per the family members, the rituals pertaining to the marriage were to be performed on March 29 in Hazaribagh. BJP leader Amit Singh said the nation is indebted to Captain Bakshi. He said this is an irreparable loss for Hazaribagh, and is also a matter of pride that a son of the soil did his bit for the country. Central President of Ex-Servicemen Welfare Association Arvind Ojha said ex-servicemen from across the country are with Captain Bakshi's family.

