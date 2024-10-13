ETV Bharat / state

Jammu And Kashmir: Man Kills Cousin After Scuffle Over Vehicle Parking In Srinagar

Srinagar: In a shocking turn of events, a man killed his own cousin after a petty dispute over vehicle parking in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

The shocking killing came to light in Parimpora on the outskirts of Srinagar city.

The accused has been identified as Zareef Ahmed Mir, son of Abdul Raheem Mir, a local from Parimpora, who stabbed the victim identified as Amir Razak Mir, son of Abdul Razak Mir, also from Parimpora.

A police spokesperson for District Police Srinagar, while confirming the killing in a post on X, said that the accused stabbed the victim with a sharp edged weapon during a scuffle over vehicle parking near their shops. The victim was shifted to the SMHS Hospital in Srinagar where he was declared dead upon arrival, the police spokesperson said. A case FIR no. 114/2024 u/s 103 BNS stands registered in PS Parimpora, he added. The accused has been arrested and the weapon of offence has also been recovered while further investigation into the case is going on, the police spokesperson further said.