Jammu And Kashmir: Man Kills Cousin After Scuffle Over Vehicle Parking In Srinagar

Police said the accused stabbed the victim after scuffle broke out between them over vehicle parking near their shops in Srinagar.

Published : 2 minutes ago

Srinagar: In a shocking turn of events, a man killed his own cousin after a petty dispute over vehicle parking in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

The shocking killing came to light in Parimpora on the outskirts of Srinagar city.

The accused has been identified as Zareef Ahmed Mir, son of Abdul Raheem Mir, a local from Parimpora, who stabbed the victim identified as Amir Razak Mir, son of Abdul Razak Mir, also from Parimpora.

A police spokesperson for District Police Srinagar, while confirming the killing in a post on X, said that the accused stabbed the victim with a sharp edged weapon during a scuffle over vehicle parking near their shops. The victim was shifted to the SMHS Hospital in Srinagar where he was declared dead upon arrival, the police spokesperson said. A case FIR no. 114/2024 u/s 103 BNS stands registered in PS Parimpora, he added. The accused has been arrested and the weapon of offence has also been recovered while further investigation into the case is going on, the police spokesperson further said.

The shocking killing triggered a wave of shock and grief in Kashmir valley especially in Srinagar.

“We demand exemplary punishment against the culprit. This needs to be stopped,” a netizen wrote in a post while reacting to the killing.

Another netizen Mushtaq Dar, expressed surprise over the murder over a petty dispute about car parking.

“May goodness have mercy upon us; we have become so short-tempered now that we can murder in vehicle parking disputes. So unfortunate and so unbecoming of a Kashmiri known for his non-violent behaviour. Very sad,” Dar wrote.

